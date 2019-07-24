ENCORES!
Click Here for More Articles on ENCORES!

BWW TV: Watch Highlights from Encores! ROAD SHOW

Jul. 24, 2019  

Wrapping up the Encores! Off-Center season is Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Road Show, running tonight, July 24, through July 27. Check out highlights of the cast in action below!

Directed and choreographed by Will Davis, with music direction by James Moore, Road Show tells the somewhat true story of the Mizner brothers who inherit a small fortune at the turn of the 20th Century and set out to grab their piece of the American Dream in a country where anything seems possible. The production will star Chuck Cooper (Papa Mizner), Raúl Esparza (Wilson Mizner), Jin Ha (Hollis Bessemer), Mary Beth Peil (Mama Mizner), and Brandon Uranowitz (Addison Mizner).

The ensemble includes Brandon Contreras, Rheaume Crenshaw, Daniel Edwards, Marina Kondo, Jay Lusteck, Liz McCartney, Matt Moisey, Shereen Pimentel, Sharone Sayegh, and Vishal Vaidya.

BWW TV: Watch Highlights from Encores! ROAD SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets


Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV

  • BWW TV: Watch Highlights from Encores! ROAD SHOW
  • BWW TV: Annie Golden, Joe Iconis & Family Celebrate Opening Night of BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER!
  • Photo/Video: Get A First Look at Karen Ziemba In ANNIE At NC Theatre
  • BWW TV: Get a Behind-The-Scenes Look at Goodspeed's PASSING THROUGH in the Show's Third Vlog!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup