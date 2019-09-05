BWW TV: Watch Broadway Strut the Red Carpet on Opening Night of BETRAYAL- Live at 5:30 PM!

Click Here for More Articles on Betrayal 2019

Jamie Lloyd's smash-hit production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal will open officially tonight, September 5, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

As previously announced, The Jamie Lloyd Company, the successful partnership between Ambassador Theatre Group and Artistic Director Jamie Lloyd, brings their production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal to Broadway following its smash-hit, extended run in London's West End. Directed by Mr. Lloyd, Betrayal stars Golden Globe, Olivier, and Evening Standard Award winner Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox, all making their Broadway debuts as Robert, Jerry, and Emma. They will be joined by Eddie Arnold as the Waiter.

With poetic precision, rich humor, and an extraordinary emotional force, Betrayal charts a compelling seven-year romance, thrillingly captured in reverse chronological order.

Later today, we'll be taking yo live to the red carpet to celebrate opening night! Tune in at 5:30 PM (EST) at watch!





