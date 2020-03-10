BWW TV: Watch Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kate Baldwin & More Give Sneak Peek of Encores! LOVE LIFE

Next up at New York City Center Encores! is Love Life, which runs for seven performances at New York City Center from March 18 - 22.

Love Life will star Kate Baldwin (Susan Cooper) and Brian Stokes Mitchell (Sam Cooper), John Edwards (Hobo), Sara Jean Ford (Miss Ideal Man), Isabella Houston (Elizabeth Cooper), Owen Tabaka (Johnny Cooper), and Clarke Thorell (Bill/Mr. Cynic). The ensemble includes Adam Bashian, Sarah Bowden, Jonathan Christopher, Kerry Conte, Sara Esty, Daniel Everidge, Maria Failla, Shiloh Goodin, Mary Illes, Andrea Jones-Soloja, Cory Lingner, John-Michael Lyles, Renni Anthony Magee, Tiffany Mann, Kristin Piro, Heath Saunders, Dave Schoonover, Daniel Schwait, Allyson Tucker, Vishal Vaidya, Ryan Worsing, and Minami Yusui.

Directed by Tony Award winner Victoria Clark, with choreography by Joann Hunter, Love Life depicts more than a century and a half of American history through the eyes of a family who never ages and the challenges they face in a rapidly changing world-from the post-revolutionary era to bustling post-World War II America. Accentuated with vaudevillian acts and satiric barbs, Kurt Weill and Alan Jay Lerner's rarely seen 1948 collaboration is considered by some to be the first "concept musical" and an inspiration for generations of musical theater favorites.

Watch below as the cast gives a very special sneak peek of "Economics" and "I Remember It Well" and tells us even more about what to expect from the show!





