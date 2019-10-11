BWW TV: Tracy Letts & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LINDA VISTA on Broadway!

Linda Vista
The Hayes Theatre was the place to be last night as Linda Vista, by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tracy Letts (August: Osage County), officially opened on Broadway. Linda Vista is a brutally comedic look at Wheeler, a 50-year-old divorcee in the throes of a mid-life spiral.

Just out of his ex-wife's garage and into a place of his own, Wheeler starts on a path toward self-discovery-navigating blind dates, old friends, and new love. Full of opinions, yet short on self-examination, Wheeler must reconcile the man he has become with the man he wants to be.

Directed by Dexter Bullard, the production will feature Ian Barford (Wheeler), Sally Murphy (Margaret), Caroline Neff (Anita), Chantal Thuy (Minnie), Jim True-Frost (Paul), Cora Vander Broek (Jules) and Troy West (Michael).

