BWW TV: The Year that Was- Relive the Plays of 2017!

It has been an epic year for Broadway, with a whopping 24 plays having opened in 2017. Before we get wrapped up in the theatre season ahead, BroadwayWorld wants to stop and salute the shows that made this year great. Check out our 2017 wrap up below!

The plays of 2017 included: The Present, Jitney, Significant Other, The Glass Menagerie, The Price, Sweat, The Play That Goes Wrong, Present Laughter, Oslo, Indecent, The Little Foxes, Six Degrees of Separation, A Doll's House, Part 2, 1984, Marvin's Room, The Terms of My Surrender, Time and the Conways, M. Butterfly, Junk, Latin History for Morons, Meteor Shower, The Parisian Woman, The Children, and Farinelli and the King

Related Articles