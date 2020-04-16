BWW TV: The Cast of ROCK OF AGES Perform 'Here I Go Again'

Check out the cast and band of Off-Broadway's Rock of Ages performing a virtual rendition of the Whitesnake hair metal classic, "Here I Go Again." See the company rock out at home here!

ROCK OF AGES opened on Broadway on April 7, 2009, for a monumental six-year run of 2,350 performances, carving the musical a spot in the Broadway history books as one of the Top 30 Longest-running Shows of All Time.

In honor of the show's landmark anniversary, this production reunites Rock of Ages' award-winning Broadway creative team - Chris D'Arienzo's hilarious original story is mounted at New World Stages by Tony-nominated director Kristin Hanggi (Clueless) and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Kelly Devine (Come From Away), in participation with the musical's original Broadway design team: scenic design by Beowulf Boritt (Come From Away), costume design by Gregory Gale (The Wedding Singer), lighting design by Jason Lyons (Bring It On: The Musical), sound design is by Peter Hylenski (Frozen), and projection design is by Zachary Borovay (In The Heights). KGM Theatrical serves as General Manager, with casting by Stewart/Whitley.

The 10th Anniversary cast includes CJ Eldred (Desperate Measures) as Drew and Kirsten Scott (Jersey Boys) as Sherrie, with original Broadway cast member Mitchell Jarvis (Gettin' the Band Back Together) reprising the role of Lonny. PJ Griffith (American Idiot) stars as Stacee Jaxx, Matt Ban (Rock of Ages National Tour) as Dennis, Dane Biren ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as Franz, Tiffany Engen (Legally Blonde) as Regina, Tom Galantich (Mamma Mia!) as Hertz, and Jeannette Bayardelle (The Color Purple) as Justice/Mother. Rounding out the ensemble are original National Tour cast member Danielle Marie Gonzalez as Waitress #1, Las Vegas alumni Ashley E. Matthews and Leah Read, Michael Mahany (Spring Awakening), Mekhai Lee (The Color Purple National Tour), Kevin Michael Raponey (A Chorus Line National Tour), Justin Colombo (Kinky Boots), and Autumn Guzzardi (9 to 5).

The music that ignited a generation soars to new heights in the critically acclaimed and audience-adored hit musical Rock of Ages. "Even doubters will be wiping tears from their Wayfarers" as the show's uproarious, tongue-in-cheek original love story erupts into an exhilarating musical experience that delivers "the kind of operatic ecstasy you read about only in bathroom stalls" (Entertainment Weekly). An "absurdly enjoyable" musical that's "as guilty as pleasures get," (New York Times) Rock of Ages is set to the greatest rock anthems and power ballads of the 80s, like you've never heard them before. Featuring such hits as "Wanted Dead or Alive," "I Wanna Know What Love Is", "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," "Here I Go Again", "Don't Stop Believin'" and many more, theatergoers are invited to raise their lighters, crack open the wine coolers, and bask in "the kind of craft that makes escapism all the more satisfying." (Variety)

ROCK OF AGES had its world premiere in January 2006 at The Vanguard Hollywood nightclub in Los Angeles, where it played a six-week engagement before opening a limited run at The Flamingo in Las Vegas in May 2006. The musical made its New York debut in October 2008 at New World Stages, before transferring to Broadway and opening to widespread critical acclaim at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in April 2009. The musical moved to the Helen Hayes Theatre on March 24, 2011, where it continued its triumphant run for another four years, grossing $129 million and breaking the theater's box office record ten times.

In addition to being a bona fide hit on Broadway, Rock of Ages has rocked the Las Vegas Strip at The Venetian Resort; the open seas on Norwegian's cruise ship The Breakaway; and the open road with four U.S. National Tours. Internationally, the show was also a runaway success in Toronto, Australia, London's West End, on a U.K. tour, and has licensed productions in Mexico, Sweden, Korea, Japan, The Philippines, and more. In 2012, Rock of Ages hit the silver screen as a major motion picture starring Tom Cruise, Alec Baldwin, Russell Brand, Catherine Zeta Jones, Brian Cranston, and more.





