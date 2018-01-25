BWW TV: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Stars of Past and Present Celebrate a Majestic 30 Years!

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Jan. 25, 2018  

Fantasies unwound last night at the Majestic Theatre, where the longest-running show in Broadway history, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, celebrated its 30th Anniversary.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA enters its fourth decade having played 12,500 performances to 18 million people at The Majestic Theatre (247 West 44th Street), and having grossed a staggering more than $1.1 billion. PHANTOM has been Broadway's longest-running show for more than a decade and its astounding longevity in New York and around the world is unprecedented.

Leading the 30th Anniversary cast is international stage star and Platinum-selling Swedish recording artist Peter Jöback. One of Sweden's most prolific and respected artists, Mr. Jöback has earned rave reviews and ignited the box office for his performance as 'The Phantom' in London (2012), New York (2013) and two sold out engagements in his native Stockholm (2016). Mr. Jöback's strictly limited return is through Saturday, March 31. Mr. Jöback stars with Ali Ewoldt as 'Christine' and Rodney Ingram as 'Raoul.' Ms. Ewoldt made history in June 2016 when she became the first Asian-American actress to play the role of 'Christine.' Mr. Ingram, a dual citizen of the United State and Mexico, made headlines in April 2017 when he joined the cast as 'Raoul.'

We're taking you inside the big night, from the curtain call performances, featuring original Christine, Sarah Brightman, to the after party with Phantom stars of past and present!

