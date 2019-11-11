BWW TV: Stars of TINA Share Their Favorite Tina Turner Songs!

Click Here for More Articles on TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

The new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL just opened on Broadway last week, November 7.

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night to ask the stars: "What is your favorite Tina Turner song?"





Related Articles