BWW TV: Stars from HADESTOWN, MOULIN ROUGE, JAGGED LITTLE PILL & More Pick Favorite Cast Albums!

Just last week, in celebration of the 62nd Annual GRAMMY nominations and the 61st Anniversary of the Recording Academy New York Chapter, the Recording Academy New York hosted a special Nominee Celebration in NYC that hosted musicians, producers, actors, singer and more!

Attendees included cast members from Moulin Rouge! (Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein, Justin Levine, Karen Olivo, Matt Stein, Sahr Ngaujah), the cast members from Hadestown (Anais Mitchell, Eva Noblezada), the cast members from Jagged Little Pill (Kathryn Gallagher, Antonio Cipriano, Elizabeth Stanley), the cast members from Ain't Too Proud (Ephraim Sykes and Scott M. Riesett), Oklahoma! Damon Daunno and Mary Testa, nominated singers Gloria Gaynor and Emily King, Tony Award winner Reeve Carney, Netflix and HBO actress Kat Cunning, among others in celebration of the nominees of music's biggest night.

Today, cast recordings of Ain't Too Proud, Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Moulin Rouge and Oklahoma! are up for Best Musical Theatre Album, and before we find out who wins, the stars are telling us which cast recordings they loved growing up!





