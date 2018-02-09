KID CRITICS
BWW TV: Some Say the Kid Critics Were in Awe of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!

Feb. 9, 2018  

It's not hard to stumble across an excess of reviews for any given Broadway show these days, but there is a group of theatre-goers that is wildly underrepresented when it comes to opinions on Broadway- kids! BroadwayWorld continues KID CRITICS, a series that gives parents and children alike a kid's perspective on Broadway's hottest shows.

We are continuing the series with Tai (11), Isabella (13), and Charles (10), who just stopped by the Circle in the Square Theatre to check out Once On This Island. Curious about what they thought about the show? Find out below!

Once On This Island is the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures keep them apart, Ti Moune is guided by the powerful island gods, Erzulie, Asaka, Papa Ge, and Agwe, on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

