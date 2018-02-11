BWW TV: Second Stage Friends and Family Gather to Christen the New Hayes Theater!

Click Here for More Articles on SECOND STAGE THEATRE

This morning, Monday, February 5, 2018 at 10:00am, Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, Artistic Director; Casey Reitz, Executive Director) hosted the official lighting ceremony for its new Broadway home, The Hayes Theater (240 West 44th street). Designed by David Rockwell of Rockwell Group, this landmarked, newly renovated venue has become, under Second Stage's ownership, the first Broadway theater dedicated exclusively to living American Playwrights.

To officially commemorate the opening of The Hayes, Second Stage was presented with an official proclamation from Mayor de Blasio declaring February 5, 2018 "Second Stage on Broadway Day."

This event was hosted by Artistic Director Carole Rothman, Executive Director Casey Reitz, and the Second Stage Board of Directors, including Board Chairman Stephen C. Sherrill. Invited guests participating in the celebration included the cast and creative team of Second Stage's upcoming inaugural Broadway production of LOBBY HERO - Michael Cera, Chris Evans, Brian Tyree Henry, Bel Powley, playwright Kenneth Lonergan and director Trip Cullman; theater architect and LOBBY HERO scenic designer David Rockwell; Second Stage Board Members Tony Goldwyn, Lynn Nottage, and Brooke Shields; Speaker of the NYC Council Corey Johnson; Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer; NYC Department of Cultural Affairs Commissioner Tom Finkelpearl; and NYC City Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer.

Second Stage's renovation of The Hayes Theater was made possible, in part, by $14 million in generous capital support from the City of New York.

Celebrating with Second Stage were artistic alumni Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Paula Vogel, Kenny Leon, Tony Shalhoub, Judith Light, Billy Porter, Sherie Rene Scott, Michael Greif, Derrick Baskin, Adam Kantor, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Anita Gillette, and Tom Kitt, among others.

We're taking you inside the special ceremony below!

