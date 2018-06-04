BWW TV: On the Red Carpet for the 74th Annual Theatre World Awards- Watch LIVE!

Click Here for More Articles on 2018 AWARDS SEASON

Broadway heads to the beach to celebrate the 74th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony on the set of the Tony Award-nominated Broadway Revival of the musical Once on This Island today, June 4, 2018 beginning at 2:00 p.m at Circle in the Square (1633 Broadway, entrance on West 50th Street).

Hosted annually by well-known theater journalist Peter Filichia, the 74th Annual Theatre World Awards ceremony is produced by Theatre World Awards, Inc. Board of Directors headed by Dale Badway (President) with Tom Lynch (Vice-President), Stephen Wilde (Secretary), Honorable Ilene Zatkin-Butler (Treasurer), and Michael Kostel. Directed by Stephen Nachamie (She Loves Me), the afternoon's activities include a special performance by Tony Award-winner Phillip Boykin (Porgy & Bess).

Theatre World Alum Tony Award-winner Bernadette Peters (Hello, Dolly!) will bestow the John Willis Award on castmate Victor Garber, and the grand dame of theatre Glenda Jackson (Three Tall Women) will present the Dorothy Loudon Award to Ben Edelman. Presenters include Nicholas Barasch, Daniel N. Durant, Cynthia Erivo, Anita Gillette, Rodney Hicks, Marin Ireland, Baayork Lee, Lea Salonga, Wesley Taylor, and more.

The 2018 Theatre World Award Honorees for Outstanding Broadway or Off-Broadway Debut Performance are Anthony Boyle (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child), Jamie Brewer (Amy and the Orphans), Noma Dumezweni (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child), Johnny Flynn (Hangmen), Denise Gough (Angels in America), Harry Hadden-Paton (My Fair Lady), Hailey Kilgore (Once on This Island), James McArdle (Angels in America), Lauren Ridloff (Children of a Lesser God), Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants), Charlie Stemp (Hello, Dolly!), and Katy Sullivan (Cost of Living).







