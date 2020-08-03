BWW TV: Michael Riedel Discusses the AIDS Crisis, CATS, PHANTOM and More for BroadwayWorld Book Club

Click Here for More Articles on BroadwayWorld Book Club

Calling all theater nerds, book lovers, history buffs and everyone in between! BroadwayWorld is presenting its next selection for BroadwayWorld Book Club, and if you've ever wanted to take a deep dive into the rich history of that subject we like most (we're talking Broadway, of course), you've come to the right place!

For this round of BroadwayWorld Book Club, we are reading Michael Riedel's Razzle Dazzle: The Battle for Broadway.

Broadway may be dark, but our love for theater shines bright. BroadwayWorld Book Club is the perfect way to connect with one another during this time and learn something new while discussing our shared love of Broadway. Here's how it works...

Everyone is welcome, and all are encouraged to participate. BroadwayWorld book club consists of selecting theater-related books to read and discuss via the BroadwayWorld Message Board, Facebook Live, and social media platforms.

The inimitable Michael Riedel himself is taking part in BroadwayWorld Book Club.

Watch below as he discusses Chapters 22- the Epilogue!

