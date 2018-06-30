BWW TV: He's Back in the Band! Sasson Gabay Celebrates His Broadway Debut in THE BAND'S VISIT

Earlier this week, the 10-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical, The Band's Visit, welcomed award-winning Israeli actor Sasson Gabay to the company in his Broadway debut. Gabay reprises the character he created in the 2007 film on which the musical is based.

Due to popular demand following the historic Tony Award wins on June 10-The Band's Visit is tied as the third most Tony-winning show in history, and is one of only three shows to receive the "Big Six" (Best Musical, Actor, Actress, Direction, Book & Score)-producers announced today that a new block of tickets is now on sale through Sunday, June 30, 2019.

The Israeli star of stage, TV and screen, Sasson Gabay recently received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to Israeli cinema at the Israeli Film Festival. Gabay is one of the most respected and outstanding actors in Israeli film with work spanning five decades, including some of Israel's most popular and critically-acclaimed films as well as international hits such as Rambo III, Gett: The Trial of Vivian Amsalem, Delta Force One: The Lost Patrol and The Band's Visit (Israel's top-grossing film in the US).

Below, BroadwayWorld chats with Gabay after he made his opening night bow!

