THE BAND'S VISIT
Click Here for More Articles on THE BAND'S VISIT

BWW TV: He's Back in the Band! Sasson Gabay Celebrates His Broadway Debut in THE BAND'S VISIT

Jun. 30, 2018  

Earlier this week, the 10-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical, The Band's Visit, welcomed award-winning Israeli actor Sasson Gabay to the company in his Broadway debut. Gabay reprises the character he created in the 2007 film on which the musical is based.

Due to popular demand following the historic Tony Award wins on June 10-The Band's Visit is tied as the third most Tony-winning show in history, and is one of only three shows to receive the "Big Six" (Best Musical, Actor, Actress, Direction, Book & Score)-producers announced today that a new block of tickets is now on sale through Sunday, June 30, 2019.

The Israeli star of stage, TV and screen, Sasson Gabay recently received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to Israeli cinema at the Israeli Film Festival. Gabay is one of the most respected and outstanding actors in Israeli film with work spanning five decades, including some of Israel's most popular and critically-acclaimed films as well as international hits such as Rambo III, Gett: The Trial of Vivian Amsalem, Delta Force One: The Lost Patrol and The Band's Visit (Israel's top-grossing film in the US).

Below, BroadwayWorld chats with Gabay after he made his opening night bow!

BWW TV: He's Back in the Band! Sasson Gabay Celebrates His Broadway Debut in THE BAND'S VISIT
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets

Related Articles


From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: He's Back in the Band! Sasson Gabay Celebrates His Broadway Debut in THE BAND'S VISIT
  • BWW TV: Mauricio Martinez Is Getting On His Feet at Feinstein's/54 Below!
  • BWW TV: The Neon Lights Are Bright Off-Broadway! Watch Sneak Peek of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Getting Peggy Wit It- Peggy Roasts Broadway Bares with Jay Armstrong Johnson, Ariana DeBose & More!
  • BWW TV: Get a First Look at Encores! SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
  • BWW TV: Watch a Recap of Day One of The Broadway Collective's GATHERED Event

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       