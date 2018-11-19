BWW TV: HEAD OVER HEELS, THE BAND'S VISIT & More Continue the Holiday Season at Broadway Under the Stars- Watch Live at 5pm!

Nov. 19, 2018  

Later today, November 19, The Shops at Columbus Circle (10 Columbus Circle) will continue its third year of Broadway Under the Stars, a five-week series of free public performances taking place this holiday season. Select cast from today's hottest Broadway musicals will perform against the backdrop of the famous twelve massive stars. These stars are the largest specialty crafted exhibit of illuminated color display in the world, which hang from the 100-foot-high ceilings. Performances are free to attend and open to the public, no reservations or tickets are required.

Hosted by Actor George Psomas (Fiddler on the Roof, South Pacific), today's Broadway performances will be from the casts of Head Over Heels, The Band's Visit, Beautiful and Ruben and Clay's Christmas Show! Tune in at 5pm to watch all of the performances live!

Visit www.theshopsatcolumbuscircle.com for more information and an ever-changing list of events and happenings.

Photo Credit: Lauren Elle Photography

Related Articles






From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: HEAD OVER HEELS, THE BAND'S VISIT & More Continue the Holiday Season at Broadway Under the Stars- Watch Live at 5pm!
  • Official: MOULIN ROUGE Will Can-Can to the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in July with Aaron Tveit, Karen Olivo & More!
  • BWW TV: The Cast of THE PROM Has an Opening Night to Remember! Go Inside the After Party!
  • Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla Celebrate THE PROM with Champagne Cupcakes!
  • BWW TV: Time to Dance! Watch Highlights from THE PROM on Broadway!
  • BWW TV: Stars Get Pinned! Go Inside the 10th Annual Broadway Salutes with Danny Burstein, Nicolette Robinson & More!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE