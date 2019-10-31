BWW TV: Go Inside Rehearsals for Kristin Chenoweth's FOR THE GIRLS!

Kristin Chenoweth will return to the Broadway stage in a live concert celebrating the release of her new album FOR THE GIRLS (Concord Records, produced by Steve Tyrell), with Music Direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Directed by Richard Jay-Alexander and Presented by James L. Nederlander.

The limited engagement begins November 8, 2019 at the Nederlander Theatre and will run through November 17, 2019 (8 performances only).

Kristin Chenoweth will bring her powerhouse voice and her emotionally charged interpretations as she performs a series of classic hits from her new album, FOR THE GIRLS. She will wow the audience with songs such as "The Way We Were," "When I Fall in Love," and "The Man That Got Away" from the beloved artists Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton and Judy Garland. This must-see performance acts as her personal tribute to music's most passionate women, who have influenced her into becoming the accomplished Broadway star she is today.

Below, watch as she invites us inside rehearsals for a sneak peek of the show!





Related Articles