BWW TV: From Melbourne to NYC- Watch KING KONG Load in for Broadway!

Kong is coming! King Kong will open at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway) on November 8, 2018, starring Christiani Pitts, currently starring in A Bronx Tale on Broadway, as Ann Darrow, and Eric William Morris, who played Sky in Mamma Mia!, will as Carl Denham. Written by Jack Thorne(Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) with a score by Marius de Vries (La La Land and Moulin Rouge) and songs by Eddie Perfect (Beetlejuice), King Kong is directed by Drew McOnie (Strictly Ballroom The Musical).

King Kong comes alive through an innovative mix of robotics, puppetry and stagecraft.

Based on the 1932 novel, the stage production of King Kong is a contemporary take on the classic tale of beauty and the beast. The story follows a young actress, Ann Darrow, and a maverick filmmaker, Carl Denham, as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the world's greatest wonder. At the center of this 21st-century reimagining: a 20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians. King Kong is a larger-than-life encounter with a legend that's always been too big to contain.

Watch below as the 2,000 pound, 20-foot high King Kong comes together in Melbourne Australia, and the Broadway Theatre front of house is installed!

