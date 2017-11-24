BWW TV: First Look at the Off-Broadway Premiere of Susan Miller's 20TH CENTURY BLUES

Producer Lida Orzeck and Executive Producer Eva Price are pleased to announce The New York premiere of the new play, 20th Century Blues, from Susan Smith Blackburn Prize-winner and two-time OBIE Award-winning playwright Susan Miller (My Left Breast).

Two-time OBIE Award-winner and Tony Award-nominee Emily Mann (Having Our Say, Anna in the Tropics) will direct the 10-week limited engagement beginning November 12 with performances through January 28 and an official opening night set for November 26. 20th Century Blues will play at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 W. 42nd Street).

The award-winning design team includes scenic design and projection design by Tony Award-winner Beowulf Boritt (Act One), costumes by OBIE Award-winner Jennifer Von Mayrhauser (Disgraced), lighting by Tony Award-winner Jeff Croiter (Bandstand), and sound by Tony Award-winner Darron L West (Peter and the Starcatcher). [Editor note: 'L' is not a middle initial and there should NOT be a period after it.]

American Express pre-sale for 20th Century Blues will begin on Monday, August 14 at 10:00 AM through Thursday, August 17 at 9:59 AM. Audience Rewards pre-sale will run from Thursday, August 17 at 10:00AM through Monday August 21 at 9:59 AM. General on-sale will begin on Monday August 21 at 10:00 AM through Ticket Central via www.ticketcentral.com, by calling 212.279.4200, or in person at 416 W. 42nd Street (12-8pm daily).

A reunion. An argument. A Ted Talk. Emotional mutiny. And a bond that connects four women who meet once a year for a photo shoot, chronicling their changing (and aging) selves as they navigate through love, careers, children, and major world events. But, when these private photographs have the potential to go public, their relationships are tested, forcing the women to confront who they are, what they've become, and how they'll deal with whatever lies ahead. Sharply funny and evocative, 20th Century Blues is a new play by Susan Miller that questions our place in the world and with one another.

Peter Marks of The Washington Post declared that "20TH CENTURY BLUES has a promising future" when it was first staged in 2016 at the Contemporary American Theater Festival in Sheperdstown, WV.

Casting by David Caperelliotis. Maximum Entertainment Productions serves as general manager and Samantha Flint is the production stage manager.

