BWW TV Exclusive: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Takes Over Broadway Sessions!

Broadway Sessions had a very sweet season premiere this last week as we welcomed cast members from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. We danced Oompa Loompa-style, enjoyed heartfelt performances, and watched a couple 11 year old boys SING THEIR FACES OFF. Jackie Hoffman was unable to attend, but never fear- the cast celebrated her through dramatic readings of some of her finer TWEETS! Enjoy these performances by legendary John Rubinstein, Emma Plaeffle, Cory Lingner, Elliot Mattox, Ryan Sell, Jake Flynn and our sensational diva "Rising Stars" Nikisha Williams (bound for The Color Purple tour) and Brittany Dorazio.

This week we will celebrate the birthday of genius musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes songs from COMPANY featuring Jinkx Monsoon, Jessica Hendy, Michelle Dowdy, Jen Perry, Demone Seraphin

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySessions.net. You can follow BROADWAY SESSIONS on Twitter and Instagram, @bwaysessions.

