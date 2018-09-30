BWW TV: Beth Leavel & Richard Ridge Go LIVE at the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction!

Watch live today at 11am EST as The Prom's Beth Leavel and BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge tour the Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction!

The heart of NYC's theatre district will be filled with Broadway stars, fans and unmissable theatrical treasures this today, September 30, 2018, for the 32nd Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

With 59 tables of memorabilia and opportunities to get autographs from and take pictures with 84 stars, the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will take place from 10 am to 7 pm in Shubert Alley, and along West 44th and West 45th Streets.

The 32nd Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is sponsored by The New York Times and United Airlines.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.



Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, DC.

