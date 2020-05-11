BWW TV: Barbra Streisand, Patti LuPone, and Audra McDonald Pay Tribute to Broadway on RISE UP NEW YORK! Telethon

As part of tonight's Rise Up New York telethon, a trio of legends, Barbra Streisand, Patti LuPone, and Audra McDonald narrated a segment on the magic of Broadway! Check out Barbra, Patti, and Audra below sharing some stage memories and their faith that Broadway will be back!

The show brought together New York City's biggest musicians, actors, chefs and more with one common goal: To raise funds for Robin Hood's relief and recovery efforts, deployed directly to the organizations on the frontlines that serve the city's most vulnerable during the current crisis and its aftermath. 100 percent of donations will provide support for food, shelter, cash assistance, health and mental health, legal services, education and more - helping fellow New Yorkers rebuild their lives as the city moves towards recovery and beyond.

The one-hour benefit special was be hosted by Tina Fey and simultaneously broadcast on all New York City TV stations, iHeartMedia and Entercom broadcast radio stations, News 12, Spectrum News NY1, SiriusXM and nationally on CNBC (complete list of stations below).





Related Articles