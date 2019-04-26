BWW TV: BEETLEJUICE, BEETLEJUICE, BEETLEJUICE Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!

Daylight come and the Broadway season's over! Beetlejuice officially opened last night at the Winter Garden Theatre, marking the end of the 2018-19 Broadway season. Directed by Alex Timbers, BEETLEJUICE stars Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (School of Rock) in the title role, Two-Time Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso(Lazarus) as Lydia, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler (Mean Girls) as Barbara, Tony Award Nominee Rob McClure (Honeymoon In Vegas) as Adam, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser (Rock of Ages) as Charles, and Two-Time Drama Desk Award Nominee Leslie Kritzer (The Robber Bridegroom) as Delia.

It's so amazing to have Alex Timbers and all of the people involved, who are insanely loyal and wonderfully kind and collaborative, see the improv/writer equal in me. We see each other and I think it led to something really special. - Alex Brightman

BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.





