BWW Social: Go Behind The Scenes of The Muny's THE WIZ on BWW's Instagram Tomorrow!

Tomorrow Saturday, June 23rd BroadwayWorld is taking you behind the scenes of The Muny's production of THE WIZ when Jared Grimes takes us behind the scenes of a two-show day!

Follow along for a behind the scenes look at the world's largest outdoor musical theatre!

Follow BroadwayWorld on Instagram here!

Jared Grimes (Scarecrow) Broadway credits include: After Midnight (Tap Mathematician), Holler If Ya Hear Me (Associate Choreography). Off-Broadway credits include: Radio City New York Spring Spectacular (Marshall), Cotton Club Parade, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (Himself), Cirque du Soleil's Banana Shpeel (Choreography). Regional credits include: Jelly's Last Jam (Choreography, Signature Theatre, Helen Hayes Award for Best Choreography of a Musical), 42nd Street (Choreography, Drury Lane Theatre), Babes In Arms (Ivor, Goodspeed), Stormy Weather (Avon Long, Prince Music Theater) and Twist (Roosevelt King, Pasadena Playhouse/Alliance). Film/TV credits include: Breaking Brooklyn (Choreography), The Marc Pease Experience, First Born, Boardwalk Empire (Grover), Fringe, 30 Seconds to Fame, Star Search, Showtime at The Apollo and Dance Fever. Concert credits include: Mariah Carey, Common, Busta Rhymes, Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, Wynton Marsalis. In 2014, Grimes received the Astaire Award for Outstanding Performer in a Broadway Show.

Based on L. Frank Baum's nostalgic classic, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, The Wiz is considered a feel-good favorite sparkling with heart-pounding soul, unforgettable gospel and infectious rock rhythms. Grammy Award-winner for Best Cast Show Album and ranked as one of the highest watched live television musicals, this reimagined familiar favorite will have you ready to "Ease on Down the Road" to meet The Wiz for yourself!

The exceptionally talented cast includes Danyel Fulton (Dorothy), Nathan Lee Graham(The Wiz), Jared Grimes (Scarecrow), Darius de Haas (Lion), James T. Lane (Tinman), E. Faye Butler (Addaperle/Evillene), Demetria McKinney (Glinda/Aunt Em) and Nessa (Toto). A sensational ensemble completes this cast, including Akilah Ayanna, Rhaamell Burke-Missouri, Kevin Curtis, Chloé Davis, Timothy L. Edwards, Chavon Hampton, Cameron Anika Hill, Karma Jenkins, Amber Barbee Pickens, Malaiyka Reid, Allysa Shorte, Donald Shorter Jr., Voltaire Wade-Greene, Sir Brock Warren, Nathaniel J. Washingtonand Brion Marquis Watson. The company is also joined by the Muny Kid and Teen youth ensembles.

An outstanding creative team leads this production with direction by Denis Jones, choreography by Camille A. Brown, music direction by Darryl Archibald, scenic design by Edward E. Haynes Jr., costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Greg Emetaz, wig design by Leah J. Loukas, with animals trained by William BerloniTheatrical Animals, Inc. and production stage management by Nancy Uffner.

