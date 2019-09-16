BWW Roundup: Broadway Remembers Phyllis Newman

Sep. 16, 2019  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the legendary Phyllis Newman just passed away at the age of 86. Many of Broadway's best have taken to social media to share their fond memories of the Tony-winning actress, who was also known for raising awareness of women's health issues and needs in the entertainment industry. Check out responses from Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, Barbara Streisand, and more below!

