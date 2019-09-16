BWW Roundup: Broadway Remembers Phyllis Newman

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the legendary Phyllis Newman just passed away at the age of 86. Many of Broadway's best have taken to social media to share their fond memories of the Tony-winning actress, who was also known for raising awareness of women's health issues and needs in the entertainment industry. Check out responses from Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, Barbara Streisand, and more below!

Dear Phyllis Newman what a wonderful funny woman. RIP ? - Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) September 16, 2019

#PhyllisNewman was an incredible force of nature,talent,intelligence&actionThe Tony Award winner's #PhyllisNewmanWomensHealthInitiative @TheActorsFund raised millions&helped so many.Thank U Phyllis 4 all U gave us in your lifetime.? &✨ to @amanda_green & @Adam___Green ??? pic.twitter.com/h7Re388Njw - Donna Murphy (@DMurphyOfficial) September 16, 2019

RIP my dear Phyllis Newman. Rehearsal days with you watching on the side during "On The 2Oth Century " were some of my most favorite. Love to Amanda. - Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) September 16, 2019

.Gratitude and thanks to you, legend Phyllis Newman. Thank you for your craft, your strength, and your compassion. What a tremendous life you have blessed us with. I wanna be like you someday. @amanda_green #RIP #legacy pic.twitter.com/sawbu9i15L - Keala Settle (@kealasettle) September 16, 2019

The first time I heard this recording of #PhyllisNewman, I burst out laughing - and I haven't stopped since. She was a glorious performer and one of the great ladies of the American theater. Safe passage, and thanks for the joy. https://t.co/zmZX9B7yRM - Jason Robert Brown (@MrJasonRBrown) September 15, 2019

❤️❤️❤️ So much love to the family of #PhyllisNewman https://t.co/1ywzDFrjpq - Mamie Parris (@MamieParris) September 16, 2019

Rest in peace Phyllis Newman, first recipient of the Isabelle Stevenson Award at @TheTonyAwards in 2009. pic.twitter.com/MbQ3Dbxdy5 - AmericanTheatreWing (@TheWing) September 16, 2019

Phyllis Newman gave me one of my first jobs, introduced me to theater and movie legends, but most of all, showered me with love, kindness and laughter. Peaceful rest, Phyllis. We will miss you. Love and support to her family. @amanda_green - Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) September 16, 2019

We were deeply saddened to learn of Phyllis Newman's passing over the weekend. Not only was she an extremely talented performer, but she was also the founder of the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative which has raised millions for women in need.https://t.co/cAK1ETKYSU - Actors' Equity (@ActorsEquity) September 16, 2019

Phyllis Newman was a stunning performer (@CraigShemin especially loved her on game show panels), but her founding the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative @TheActorsFund is what I admire her for the most... and I'll always be grateful for her giving us @amanda_green, too. RIP. - Stephanie D'Abruzzo (@DAbruzzoTweets) September 16, 2019

Always loved Phyllis Newman. Her passing sure feels like the end of an era...#BroadwaySingsTheMusicOfJuleStyne @greatperformances @PBS @Phyllis_Newman pic.twitter.com/Nc5EmtRHpj - Robert L. Freedman (@RobertLFreedman) September 15, 2019

