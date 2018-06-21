BWW Polls
BWW Poll Results: Thank Goodness! Readers Want James Corden's Crosswalk Series to Take on WICKED!

Jun. 21, 2018  

Earlier this week, star of stage and screen James Corden returned to the London for a Crosswalk the Musical showcasing some of Andrew Lloyd Webber's most memorable compositions, including "Evita," "Phantom of the Opera," "Cats" and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat." Watch the hilarious new edition, featuring Crosswalk veteran Josh Gad, as James' leading lady, here.

Corden has already taken on some of Broadway's biggest shows, but we wanted to know which musical you thought should cross the street next. Rejoicify! The results are in!

James Corden and Josh Gad took to the streets of London to perform Andrew Lloyd Webber favorites in 'Crosswalk the Musical'. What show do you think Corden should take on next?

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

