VIDEO: Josh Gad and James Corden Perform Andrew Lloyd Webber Favorites in Latest 'Crosswalk the Musical'

James Corden returns to the London streets for a Crosswalk the Musical showcasing some of Andrew Lloyd Webber's most memorable compositions, including "Evita," "Phantom of the Opera," "Cats" and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat." When James finds himself in need of a leading lady, he places a call to Crosswalk veteran Josh Gad, who is ready to jump right in.

Watch the hilarious video below!

Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. The show regularly features viral segments such as "Carpool Karaoke," "Crosswalk the Musical," "Drop the Mic" and "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts." The show holds the Youtube record for the most-watched late night clip with "Adele Carpool Karaoke," which has 179 million views. THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden airs weeknights (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on CBS. Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe are the executive producers.

