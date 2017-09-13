BWW Morning Brief September 13th, 2017: FOR PETER PAN ON HER 70TH BIRTHDAY Opens and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

On last night's JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, the FROZEN star was beamed in live along with her new friends to share their experience. 'We've been making the most of a crazy situation,' she shared.. (more...)

2) SAINT JOAN, Starring Condola Rashad, Will Bring Religious Icon to Broadway This Spring

Manhattan Theatre Club will produce a new Broadway production of Saint Joan, written by Nobel Prize in Literature and Academy Award winner Bernard Shaw and directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan (Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes, Proof), starring three-time Tony Award nominee Condola Rashad (A Doll's House, Part 2, 'Billions').. (more...)

3) Shubert Organization's Plans to Build New 45th Street Theatre Are No More

Currently, the Shubert Organization owns seventeen Broadway theatres in New York City, but for years rumors have circulated that they want to make it eighteen.. (more...)

4) Santino Fontana, Norm Lewis, Beth Malone, Laura Osnes and More to Lead BERNSTEIN ON BROADWAY at the Kennedy Center

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts launches the year-long international centennial celebration of Leonard Bernstein with the opening weekend of Leonard Bernstein at 100.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Lyrics for Life Releases 'You Will Be Found' Music Video Featuring Broadway Kids for Suicide Prevention

Lyrics for Life has released a recording and music video to Pasek & Paul's You Will Be Found in honor of National Suicide Prevention Week. The video features 140 performers from Broadway, National Tours, TV, Film, singer/songwriters and award-winning dancers, all under the age of 25.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Playwrights Horizons' FOR PETER PAN ON HER 70TH BIRTHDAY opens tonight!

-Gavin Creel and Dale Hensley team up to give disabled performers the spotlight tonight at the Jerry Orbach Theater!

-Lin-Manuel Miranda will receive CHCI's 2017 Medallion of Excellence at tonight's awards gala!

-A FUNNY THING... opens tonight at Geffen Playhouse!

-Previews begin for SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE at Virginia Rep, starring Betsy Struxness and Brandon Carter!

-And SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES musical adaptation, starring Stephen Bogardus, opens tonight at Delaware Theatre Company!

