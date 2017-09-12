VIDEO: Lyrics for Life Releases 'You Will Be Found' Music Video Featuring Broadway Kids for Suicide Prevention

Lyrics For Life has released a recording and music video to Pasek & Paul's "You Will Be Found" in honor of National Suicide Prevention Week. The video features 140 performers from Broadway, National Tours, TV, Film, singer/songwriters and award-winning dancers, all under the age of 25.

Check out the video below!

Released on September 10, 2017, World Suicide Prevention Day, the video aims to raise awareness for suicide prevention and mental health. Donations benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the nation's largest non-profit dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide.

Directed & Produced by Laura Luc, who created KOTA's Lyrics For Life in 2014. Additional credits include Recording & Mixing by Steven Mackiewicz, Music Direction by Alex-Renee Davies, with Assistant Direction by Alyssa Luc.

Vocalists include Oona Laurence (Matilda; Film: Southpaw, The Beguiled, Bad Mom's, Pete's Dragon), Rachel Resheff (Fish in the Dark, People in the Picture, Mary Poppins, Billy Elliot, Shrek), Alessandra Baldacchino (Fun Home), Mia Sinclair Jenness (Les Miserables, Matilda), Diego Lucano (School of Rock), Madison Lagares (On Your Feet), Jeremy T. Villas (Kinky Boots), Sean Reda (Les Miserables), Sammy Ramirez (School of Rock), Austyn Johnson (Matilda, The Greatest Showman), Iris Davies (The Sound of Music), Gabrielle Beredo (Matilda), Ashley Brooke (Dr. Zhivago, The Sound of Music), Sophie Knapp (Les Miserables, Once), Zoe Glick (Les Miserables, The Sound of Music), Swayam Bhatia (Really Rosie), Aviva Winick (Matilda, The Grinch), Kaci Walfall (The Lion King, Matilda), Savanna Fleisher (The Lion King), Mason Fleisher, Alex-Renee Davies, Avery Pedell, Raquel Wallace, Rachel Arianna, Jeorgi Smith, Annabelle Kempf (Billy Elliot), Alyssa Luc, Madison Zamor, Zoë Tchapraste, Nerghiz Sarki (Fiddler on the Roof), Shereen Pimentel (The Lion King), Jeremy Lanuti (The Sound of Music), Emmet Smith, Luka Kain (South Pacific), Danny Peña, Brennan Isaac Spector, and Marquise Neal (Kinky Boots).

Featured dancers include Austyn Johnson, Nicole Wildy (Really Rosie), Catherine Bradley, Devin Campbell (Kinky Boots), Raquel Wallace, Alexa Reeves, Jeremy Villas, Skylar Dunn (The Greatest Showman), Victoria Csatay, Henry Berry, Sadie Berry, Anna Kate Cibrian, and Brooke Cheek.

The video also features Miranda Jo DeMott, Rylee Rae Shuler, Deej Ragusa, Kristina Yim, Drew Masi, Chloe Smith, Simone Vysnovsky, Lauren Marchand, Renata Ramirez, Victoria Lily Robertson, Taylor DeMott, Maddie Roth, Sierra Mayhew, Isabella Moitoso, Emily Glick, Joy Tarzia, Jacqueline Winslow, Bella May Mordus, Natalie Steele, Emily Hart, Sierra Miliziano, Sara Chesnick, Ali Chesnick, Lauren Bennyhoff, Emma Kops,Caitlyn Kops, Ariela Rozentul, Sydney Chan, Tai Lyn Sandhu, Danielle Gordon (Les Miserables), Toleeya Napolitano, Jake Wasserman, Jolie Rose Wasserman, Ruby Griffin, Clara Young, Violet Young, Maddox Elliot, Hayden Oliver, Anastasia Condolon, Charlotte Post-Lipnick, Brie Zimmer,Alyssa Franck, Kaitlyn Franck, Natalie Steele, Claire Kuntze, Gillian Bolnick, Avery Russey, Peyton Gifis, Peyton Collins-Horn, Sienna Santangelo,Hannah Moore, Samantha Rascio, Logan Applin, Maya Slaughter, Oriah Elgrabli, Eileen Brady, Adi Saigal, Marissa DeVeau, Dylan Brod, Naina Slaughter, Ana-Sofia Rodriguez, Grace Sweeney, Alexa Googel, Nora Longing, Cordelia Cormando, Jack Corbin, Alexa Valentino, Sienna Lynch,Madeleine Pace (Once), Bobby Becht, Danielle Becht, Thomas Becht, Casey Nadzam, Morgan Murphy, Stephanie Ticas (The Grinch), Megan Trageser, Sophia Foussianes, Courtney Durso, Kaylin Ponce, Meaghan McMahon, Maureen Henshaw, Keenan Lyons, Hannah Dubroff, Sofia Pellegrino, Abby Witherstine, Bella Stephens, Maggie Stephens, Abby Marazita, Alyssa Vause, Ashley Birdsall, Katherine LaFountain and Erin Haggerty.

Your support helps fund the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Lyrics For Life's mission to save lives and give hope to those affected by suicide. To show your support and find out more, visit www.lyricsforlifenyc.com.

