VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel Talks to Kristen Bell Live in Orlando After Hurricane Irma

Sep. 12, 2017  

Actress Kristen Bell was in Orlando shooting a movie when she found herself stranded by Hurricane Irma. During the evacuation, two big groups of nursing home residents were moved to Bell's hotel in Disney World, prompting the generous star to help make the best of a bad situation; playing bingo with them, eating with them and even performing for them.

On last night's Jimmy Kimmel LIVE, the FROZEN star was beamed in live along with her new friends to share their experience. "We've been making the most of a crazy situation," she shared. Watch the appearance below, along with video of Bell entertaining the evacuees at her Florida hotel.

Kristen Bell will soon reprise her role of FROZEN's Princess Anna in the upcoming Disney featurette OLAF'S FROZEN ADVENTURE, hitting theaters this November. She can currently be seen in the NBC comedy series "The Good Place." The actress made her Broadway debut in 2001's THE ADVENTURES OF Tom Sawyer and starred in the 2002 revival of THE CRUCIBLE.

VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel Talks to Kristen Bell Live in Orlando After Hurricane Irma
Click Here to Watch the Video!




Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Broadway Composer-Lyricist Michael Friedman Dies at 41
  • VIDEO: Idina Menzel Gives 11-Year-Old 'Let It Go' Singer Surprise of His Life
  • Tickets on Sale NOW for Bernadette Peters in HELLO, DOLLY!, CAROUSEL, THE ICEMAN COMETH and More
  • Photo Flash: Jonathan Groff Headlines Westport Country Playhouse Gala
  • Children's Theatre Company Releases Statement on Michael Friedman; His New Musical THE ABOMINABLES to Premiere 9/15
  • VIDEO: Rachel McAdams is Hoping for an Invitation to See MEAN GIRLS: THE MUSICAL

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com