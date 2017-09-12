VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel Talks to Kristen Bell Live in Orlando After Hurricane Irma

Actress Kristen Bell was in Orlando shooting a movie when she found herself stranded by Hurricane Irma. During the evacuation, two big groups of nursing home residents were moved to Bell's hotel in Disney World, prompting the generous star to help make the best of a bad situation; playing bingo with them, eating with them and even performing for them.

On last night's Jimmy Kimmel LIVE, the FROZEN star was beamed in live along with her new friends to share their experience. "We've been making the most of a crazy situation," she shared. Watch the appearance below, along with video of Bell entertaining the evacuees at her Florida hotel.

Kristen Bell will soon reprise her role of FROZEN's Princess Anna in the upcoming Disney featurette OLAF'S FROZEN ADVENTURE, hitting theaters this November. She can currently be seen in the NBC comedy series "The Good Place." The actress made her Broadway debut in 2001's THE ADVENTURES OF Tom Sawyer and starred in the 2002 revival of THE CRUCIBLE.

