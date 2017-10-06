BWW Morning Brief October 6th, 2017: MY FAIR LADY Cast Announced, THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - October 05, 2017

Today, the shortlist is announced for the 2017 BroadwayWorld UK Awards, celebrating the best long-running West End productions and best new productions from around the country. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!. (more...)

2) Breaking News: Casting Announced for MY FAIR LADY at Lincoln Center - Ambrose, Hadden-Paton, Butz & Rigg to Star

by BWW News Desk - October 05, 2017

Lincoln Center Theater (under the direction of Andre Bishop) has announced that Lauren Ambrose will be Eliza Doolittle, Harry Hadden-Paton will be Henry Higgins, Norbert Leo Butz will be Alfred P. Doolittle, and Diana Rigg will be Mrs. Higgins in its upcoming production ofLerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, directed by Bartlett Sher.. (more...)

3) BWW Interview: Valerie Harper Talks New Film & Not Letting Life Slip By

by Leigh Scheps - October 05, 2017

She was given months to live. So now, five years later after being diagnosed with an incurable disease, Valerie Harper isn't letting life slip by. I am feeling good today, Harper, 78, tells BroadwayWorld's Leigh Scheps by phone. The actress most famous for her role as Rhoda Morgenstern on the Mary Tyler Moore Show is starring in a new short film, My Mom and the Girl, which recently qualified for Academy Award consideration.. (more...)

4) Lin-Manuel Miranda Gets a Hand from Stephen Sondheim for Song for Puerto Rico - Title Revealed!

by BWW News Desk - October 05, 2017

Lin-Manuel Miranda is making headlines in his support for Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, and he's helping the best way he knows how... new music. He explained in a recent live video for CNN: 'I had the idea at 3 in the morning... The initial demo was me singing in a bathroom.' The song will be released on October 6. Now he has revealed the song's title, as well as a special photo of him with a collaborator.... (more...)

5) Sonya Tayeh, Derek McLane, Catherine Zuber & More Join Creative Team of MOULIN ROUGE! Musical

by BWW News Desk - October 05, 2017

Producer Carmen Pavlovic (Global Creatures) has announced the creative team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical, based on the 2001 Twentieth Century Fox Motion Picture by Baz Luhrmann.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Jackie Hoffman will appear at TAKE MY NOSE...PLEASE! Q&A at Village East Cinema tonight!

-Lisa Lampanelli's STUFFED begins previews tonight!

-OFF THE METER, ON THE RECORD makes its world premiere tonight at Irish Rep!

-HADESTOWN live cast recording is released today!

-Reg Rogers leads new translation of Ibsen's AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE at Yale Rep beginning tonight!

-The world premiere of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT begins performances tonight at TheatreWorks!

-And Beth Leavel headlines Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma's BROADWAY BALL tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our exclusive look at Andrew Rannells singing on Disney Jr's VAMPIRINA!

#FridayFunday: Get to know the newly announced cast of Lincoln Center's revival of MY FAIR LADY in our video roundup!

What we're geeking out over: Bryan Fuller wants Tim Minchin to write a PUSHING DAISIES musical!

What we're watching: SWEENEY TODD gets a Muppet makeover with Kermit and friends in this spoof!

Social Butterfly: Check out Tina Fey strutting her stuff with MEAN GIRLS and KPOP's Ashley Park!

You can't strut with us!

??Boss lady came to my night job & showed Mwe how it's done. #TinaFey is the coolest human. #KPOPLive @MeanGirlsBway pic.twitter.com/8li4ZsBfmH - Ashley Park (@ashleyparklady) October 5, 2017

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Michael Arden, who turns 35 today!

Michael Arden's directing credits include: Deaf West Theatre's Spring Awakening (Ovation, Outer Critics Circle Awards, Tony and Drama Desk Award Nominations), My Fair Lady at the Bay Street Theater, LA Ronde for The Forest Of Arden Theatre Collective, For The Record: John Hughes at Rockwell Table and Stage. Arden has starred as Tom Sawyer in BIG RIVER and appeared onstage in THE TIMES THEY ARE A-CHANGIN', as well as off-Broadway's BARE and concert productions of PIPPIN and THE SECRET GARDEN. He recently starred in THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Paper Mill and La Jolla Playhouse. He is a Presidential Scholar in the Arts, a recipient of the 2015-2016 Standout Award for Diversity and Inclusion and winner of the 2004 Tony Honor. His next project will be a revival of the musical Once on This Island scheduled to open on Broadway this fall.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

