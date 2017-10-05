Sonya Tayeh, Derek McLane, Catherine Zuber & More Join Creative Team of MOULIN ROUGE! Musical

Producer Carmen Pavlovic (Global Creatures) has announced the creative team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical, based on the 2001 Twentieth Century Fox Motion Picture by Baz Luhrmann.

Joining the previously announced book writer John Logan and director Alex Timbers will be Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel and Obie Award winner and Drama Desk nominee for Kung Fu) as choreographer.

The design team includes Derek McLane (Sets, Tony Award winner for 33 Variations), Catherine Zuber (Costumes, six Tony Awards including The King and I), Justin Townsend (Lighting, multi Tony Award nominee), Peter Hylenski (Sound, multi Tony Award nominee) and David BrIan Brown (Wig and Hair Design, Drama Desk winner for War Paint).

The score will bring some of the most beloved popular music of the last 50 years to the stage. Justin Levine is Music Supervisor, Orchestrator and Arranger and Matt Stine is Music Producer.

Bill Damaschke is the Executive Producer. General Management is by Foresight Theatrical.

Casting, by casting directors Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel, will be announced in the coming months.

The premiere engagement of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will be announced soon.

Carmen Pavlovic (Producer and CEO of Global Creatures) said "We've assembled a dazzling team of Tony Award winners and nominees to join Alex Timbers and John Logan in re-imagining Baz Luhrmann's remarkable film for the stage. These artists are at the forefront of the very best creative works being made today. The thrilling challenge we've laid down to this accomplished team is to make something that feels as unique and unexpected today as what audiences first experienced when the film burst its way into our hearts at the turn of the new millennium. I have no doubt that they will surpass that goal."

Released by Twentieth Century Fox, Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge! premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. At the 74th Academy Awards, the film was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, and won two.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical tells the story of a young poet/writer, Christian, who falls in love with the star of the Moulin Rouge, cabaret actress and courtesan, Satine, using the musical setting of the Montmartre Quarter of Paris, France.

