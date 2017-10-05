Bryan Fuller Wants Tim Minchin to Write PUSHING DAISIES Musical

It's been a decade since it premiered, and all these years later, Bryan Fuller wants to bring Pushing Daisies to Broadway.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the series creator explained: "There are some obstacles there as far as revitalizing it as a television show, but like I said, I'd love to see it as a Broadway musical. I can just imagine Tim Minchin's lyrics, can't you? If you're reading this article, Tim, call me!"

Click here to read the full interview.

Pushing Daisies aired on ABC from October 3, 2007, to June 13, 2009. The series starred Lee Pace as Ned, a pie-maker with the ability to bring dead things back to life with his touch, an ability that comes with stipulations. Together with his formerly deceased childhood crush Chuck (Anna Friel), private investigator Emerson Cod (Chi McBride), and co-worker Olive Snook (Kristin Chenoweth), Ned uses his abilities to solve murder cases.

The series received 17 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, with seven wins, including Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for Barry Sonnenfeld and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Kristin Chenoweth.

