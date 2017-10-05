VIDEO: Meet the Newly Announced Cast of Lincoln Center's Revival of MY FAIR LADY

It was announced to day that Lincoln Center Theater (under the direction of André Bishop) has selected its leading cast for the hotly anticipated revival of Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady. HBO star Lauren Ambrose will play Eliza Doolittle, supported by Harry Hadden-Paton as Henry Higgins, Norbert Leo Butz as Alfred P. Doolittle, and Diana Rigg as Mrs. Higgins in the upcoming production directed by Barlett Sher.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, My Fair Lady boasts a score that contains such now-classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "On the Street Where You Live," "The Rain in Spain," and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face," and with such iconic material on the table, it will take a stellar cast to pull it off.

While we wait for the story of the cockney flower seller turned lady of high society to hit the Broadway stage, let's take a look at the work of its newly announced leads and get to know our latest company of the classic musical.

Lauren Ambrose (Eliza Doolittle) was last seen on Broadway in the play, Awake and Sing! in 2006 and opposite Geoffrey Rush in Exit the King. She has also been seen as Juliet in Romeo and Juliet and Ophelia in Hamlet at The Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park. A two-time Emmy Award nominee for her performance in the HBO series "Six Feet Under," her other film and television credits include Where the Wild Things Are, directed by Spike Jonze, Wanderlust, Sleepwalk with Me, Starting Out in the Evening, I'm Coming Over, The River, "Torchwood," "Law & Order: SVU," and "The X-Files."

Norbert Leo Butz (Alfred P. Doolittle) received Tony Awards for his performances in Broadway's Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Catch Me If You Can. His other Broadway appearances include Thou Shalt Not (Tony Award nomination), Big Fish, Dead Accounts, Enron, Speed-the-Plow, Is He Dead?, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Wicked, and Rent. Off-Broadway credits include The Whirligig, How I Learned to Drive, Fifty Words, Buicks (Drama Desk nomination), Carousel (Carnegie Hall), The Last Five Years (Drama Desk nomination), and Juno and the Paycock. Film credits include, Better Living Through Chemistry, The English Teacher, Disconnect, Greetings from Tim Buckley, Higher Ground, Fair Game. He has been seen on television in"Mercy Street," "Bloodline," "Blue Bloods," "The Good Wife," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Law & Order: SVU." Harry Hadden-Paton (Henry Higgins) will be making his New York stage debut in My Fair Lady. His UK theater credits include in the West End: The Importance of Being Earnest (Ian Charleson Award nomination), Flare Path, and The Pride. Off-West End: She Stoops to Conquer (The Royal National Theatre), Posh(The Royal Court), The Changeling (The Young Vic), and The Prince of Homburg (The Donmar Warehouse). Known to U.S. television audiences for his portrayals of Bertie Pelham on "Downton Abbey" and Martin Charteris on "The Crown," his other TV credits include "Versailles," "Wallander,"and "Grantchester." Film: The Little Stranger, About Time, The Hollow Crown, The Deep Blue Sea, In the Loop, and La Vie en Rose.

Diana Rigg (Mrs. Higgins) won a Tony Award for her turn in Broadway's Medea. She received Tony and Drama Desk nominations for her work in The Misanthrope and a Tony nomination for Abelard and Heloise. Off-Broadway she has been seen in Britannicus and Phaedra (BAM). Her many London theater credits include West End: Pygmalion (Mrs. Higgins, 2011/ Eliza Doolittle , 1974), Honour, Suddenly, Last Summer, Follies, Heartbreak House, Night and Day, Macbeth, Abelard and Heloise; National Theatre: Humble Boy, Mother Courage and her Children, The Misanthrope, Jumpers; Almeida Theatre : Britannicus, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf (also West End), Medea (also West End), Phaedra; RSC: Twelfth Night, King Lear. Film: Breathe, The Honourable Rebel, The Painted Veil, Heidi, Parting Shots, A Good Man in Africa, Snow White, Evil Under the Sun, The Great Muppet Caper, A Little Night Music, Theatre of Blood, On Her Majesty's Secret Service, The Assassination Bureau, A Midsummer Night's Dream. Extensive TV credits include PBS Masterpiece's "Victoria" (currently as Duchess of Buccleuch), "Game of Thrones" (3 Emmy nominations), "Extras," "Victoria & Albert" (Emmy nomination), "The Mrs. Bradley Mysteries," "Rebecca" (Emmy Award), "Screen Two" (Cable Ace Award), " Mother Love " (BAFTA Award), "Bleak House," "Diana," "The Avengers." She was named a Commander of the British Empire in 1988 and a Dame of the British Empire in 2004.

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady will have sets byMichael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder, and sound byMarc Salzberg. Additional casting and creative credits will be announced at a later date.Harry Hadden-Paton and Diana Rigg are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association.

Support for LCT's production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady is generously provided by The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation.

Tickets to Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, priced from $87 to $177, will be available beginning Sunday, October 29 at the Lincoln Center Theater box office, at telecharge.com, or by visiting www.MyFairLadyBway.com. A limited number of tickets priced at $32 are available at every performance through LincTix, LCT's program for 21 to 35 year olds. For information and to enroll, visit LincTix.org.

