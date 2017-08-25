Our Ears Are Burning! HADESTOWN Live Cast Recording Sets Fall Release

Producers Mara Isaacs and Dale Franzen, and Brian Joosten from Warner Music Group, in collaboration with Ghostlight Records, will release the cast album for the acclaimed Off-Broadway musical Hadestown, recorded live during the original run of the show.

The album is available for digital pre-order today, August 25th, and will be officially released on October 6, 2017. Customers that pre-order the album will immediately receive the hit single "Road to Hell."

To pre-order the album, visit w.lnk.to/hadestown. For more information on the recording, go to www.sh-k-boom.com/hadestown, and check out a trailer for the album below!

Captured live during its twice-extended run at New York Theatre Workshop, the songs, including "Road to Hell," resonated with audiences both topically and emotionally. The album is produced for Warner Music Group by David Lai and Todd Sickafoose. Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, and Don Erik Franzen are Executive producers.

Hadestown premiered at New York Theatre Workshop in May 2016, where it played to critical acclaim and sold-out houses. This new musical written by celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and developed with and directed by the three-time OBIE Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin, follows Orpheus' mythical quest to overcome Hades and regain the favor of his one true love, Eurydice. Together we travel from wide open plains where love and music are not enough nourishment to survive the winter, down to Hadestown, an industrialized world of mindless labor. Inspired by traditions of classic American folk music and vintage New Orleans jazz, Mitchell's beguiling melodies and poetic imagination pit nature against industry, faith against doubt, and love against death.

Hadestown was originally developed at the The Broad Stage at Santa Monica College under the supervision of Dale Franzen and Mara Isaacs prior to a wildly successful premiere at New York Theater Workshop in 2016. An upcoming production will be staged at the Citadel Theatre with additional details to be announced. Hadestown is a winner of a Richard Rodgers Production Award, administered by the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

Ghostlight Records has become the leading independent force in Original Broadway Cast Recordings - building a library of over 150 records in the last 17 years, featuring some of the most successful Broadway musicals and solo albums by Broadway's brightest stars. Founded by Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch, Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight has won three Grammy Awards (for The Book of Mormon, In the Heights and Beautiful - The Carole King Musical) and is a frequent nominee, most recently for the OBCR of the 2016 "Best Musical" Tony Award nominee Bright Star by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. Other notable recent releases include the 2017 "Best Musical Revival" Tony Award nominee Falsettos, the 2016 "Best Musical Revival" Tony Award nominee She Loves Me, the 2015 "Best Musical" Tony Award nominee Something Rotten! and Disney's Newsies. The label has also released solo albums from Patti LuPone, Billy Porter, Sutton Foster, Adam Pascal, Lea DeLaria, Kelli O'Hara, Ben Vereen, Christine Ebersole and more. The label continues to support the new generation of musical theatre composers with their extensive relationships with Michael John LaChiusa and Michael Friedman, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Kitt, Pasek & Paul, Joe Iconis, Ryan Scott Oliver, Shaina Taub, Dave Malloy, Kerrigan & Lowdermilk and Adam Gwon. The label recently created a new joint publishing venture with Razor & Tie to represent songwriters that fuse theatrical and pop music. Sh-K-Boom Entertainment is a producer of the acclaimed film version of The Last Five Years, written and directed by Richard LaGravenese and starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan. Visit www.sh-k-boom.com for more.

With its broad roster of new stars and legendary artists, Warner Music Group is home to a collection of the best-known record labels in the music industry including Asylum, Atlantic, Cordless, East West, Elektra, Nonesuch, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Rykodisc, Sire, Warner Bros. and Word, as well as Warner/Chappell Music, one of the world's leading music publishers, with a catalog of more than one million copyrights worldwide. For more than four decades, WMG has been an industry-leading force in providing a world-class array of services designed to help artists and labels grow their careers and their businesses.

