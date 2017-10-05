Shortlist Announced For The 2017 BroadwayWorld UK Awards; Voting Now Open!

Today, the shortlist is announced for the 2017 BroadwayWorld UK Awards, celebrating the best long-running West End productions and best new productions from around the country. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!



2017 BroadwayWorld UK Awards Shortlist

Best Actor in a New Production of a Musical

Andrew Polec, Bat Out of Hell, London Coliseum

John McCrea, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Sheffield Crucible

John Partridge, La Cage Aux Folles, UK Tour

Jon Robyns, The Wedding Singer, UK Tour

Michael C. Hall, Lazarus, King's Cross Theatre

Robert Fairchild, An American in Paris, Dominion Theatre

Best Actor in a New Production of a Play

Andrew Scott, Hamlet, Almeida Theatre

Arinzé Kene, One Night in Miami..., Donmar Warehouse

Brendan Cowell, Life of Galileo, Young Vic

Conleth Hill, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Harold Pinter Theatre

Lucian Msamati, Amadeus, National Theatre

Nicholas Woodeson, Death of a Salesman, UK Tour

Best Actress in a New Production of a Musical

Amber Riley, Dreamgirls, Savoy Theatre

Carrie Hope Fletcher, The Addams Family, UK Tour

Christina Bennington, Bat Out of Hell, London Coliseum

Emma Hatton, Evita, Phoenix Theatre

Erin Doherty, Junkyard, Bristol Old Vic

Ria Jones, Sunset Boulevard, UK Tour

Best Actress in a New Production of a Play

Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, Wyndham's Theatre

Imelda Staunton, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Harold Pinter Theatre

Maxine Peake, A Streetcar Named Desire, Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester

Rona Morison, The Diary of a Teenage Girl, Southwark Playhouse

Shirley Henderson, Girl from the North Country, Old Vic

Tanya Moodie, Trouble in Mind, Ustinov Studio, Bath

Best Supporting Actor in a New Production of a Musical

Adam J. Bernard, Dreamgirls, Savoy Theatre

Cornell S. John, The Life, Southwark Playhouse

Dex Lee, The Wild Party, The Other Palace

Haydn Oakley, An American in Paris, Dominion Theatre

Layton Williams, Rent, UK Tour

Ray Quinn, The Wedding Singer, UK Tour

Best Supporting Actor in a New Production of a Play

Bertie Carvel, Ink, Almeida Theatre

Colm Meaney, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Apollo Theatre

JoNathan Cullen, Trouble in Mind, Ustinov Studio, Bath

David Haig, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, Old Vic

Niall Ashdown, Tristan & Yseult, Shakespeare's Globe

Philip Arditti, Oslo, National Theatre

Best Supporting Actress in a New Production of a Musical

Ibinabo Jack, Dreamgirls, Savoy Theatre

Jennifer Saayeng, Ragtime, Charing Cross Theatre

Josie Walker, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Sheffield Crucible

Lizzy Connolly, On the Town, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Sophia Anne Caruso, Lazarus, King's Cross Theatre

Tracie Bennett, Follies, National Theatre

Best Supporting Actress in a New Production of a Play

Juliet Stevenson, Hamlet, Almeida Theatre

Kate O'Flynn, The Glass Menagerie, Duke of York's Theatre

Katy Stephens, Othello, Bristol Tobacco Factory

Laura Carmichael, Apologia, Trafalgar Studios

Sheila Atim, Girl from the North Country, Old Vic

Tamsin Greig, Twelfth Night, National Theatre

Best Acting Ensemble in a New Production of a Play or Musical

Follies, National Theatre

Roman Tragedies, Barbican

School of Rock, New London Theatre

The Ferryman, Gielgud Theatre

The Hunting of the Snark, Vaudeville Theatre

Wonderland, UK Tour

Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Aletta Collins, Sweet Charity, Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester

Drew McOnie, On the Town, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Lee Proud, Rent, UK Tour

Randy Skinner, 42nd Street, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Rebecca Howell, She Loves Me, Menier Chocolate Factory

Tom Jackson Greaves, Fiddler on the Roof, Liverpool Everyman Theatre

Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Gary McCann, La Cage Aux Folles, UK Tour

Gregg Barnes, Dreamgirls, Savoy Theatre

Hannah Clark, Queen Anne, Theatre Royal Haymarket

Peter McKintosh, On the Town, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Roger Kirk, 42nd Street, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Vicki Mortimer, Follies, National Theatre

Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical

Casey Nicholaw, Dreamgirls, Savoy Theatre

Christopher Wheeldon, An American in Paris, Dominion Theatre

Daniel Evans, Fiddler on the Roof, Chichester Festival Theatre

Dominic Cooke, Follies, National Theatre

Jonathan Butterell, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Sheffield Crucible

Matthew Wright, She Loves Me, Menier Chocolate Factory

Best Direction of a New Production of a Play

Katie Mitchell, Anatomy of a Suicide, Royal Court

Maria Aberg, Doctor Faustus, Swan Theatre

Ned Bennett, An Octoroon, Orange Tree Theatre

Patrick Marber, Travesties, Apollo Theatre

Polly Findlay, Ghosts, HOME, Manchester

Sam Mendes, The Ferryman, Gielgud Theatre

Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

David Hershey, Fiddler on the Roof, Chichester Festival Theatre

Jackie Shemesh, Mary Stuart, Almeida Theatre

Mark Henderson, Girl from the North Country, Old Vic

Natasha Katz, An American in Paris, Dominion Theatre

Oliver Fenwick, Right Now, Ustinov Studio, Bath

Paule Constable, Angels in America, National Theatre

Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Adam Cork, Travesties, Apollo Theatre

Ben and Max Ringham, Pygmalion, West Yorkshire Playhouse

Gareth Owen, Bat Out of Hell, London Coliseum

Pete Malkin, The Kid Stays in the Picture, Royal Court

Tom Gibbons, The Red Barn, National Theatre

Tony Gayle, Lazarus, King's Cross Theatre

Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Alex Lowde, Pygmalion, West Yorkshire Playhouse

Bob Crowley, An American in Paris, Dominion Theatre

Bunny Christie, Ink, Almeida Theatre

Frankie Bradshaw, Orca, Southwark Playhouse

Jan Versweyveld, Lazarus, King's Cross Theatre

Jenny Melville and Lysander Ashton, City of Glass, Lyric Hammersmith

Best New Production of a Play

Angels in America, National Theatre

Donmar Shakespeare Trilogy, King's Cross Theatre

Late Company, Finborough Theatre

Oil, Almeida Theatre

The Children, Royal Court

The Ferryman, Gielgud Theatre

Best New Production of a Musical

42nd Street, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

An American in Paris, Dominion Theatre

Bat Out of Hell, London Coliseum

Caroline, or Change, Chichester Festival Theatre

Dreamgirls, Savoy Theatre

Follies, National Theatre

Best New Regional or Touring Production

North by Northwest, Theatre Royal, Bath

Rent, UK Tour

Miss Saigon, UK Tour

Tommy, UK Tour

The Addams Family, UK Tour

The Grinning Man, Bristol Old Vic

Outstanding Achievement in a New Dance Production

Blak Whyte Gray, Boy Blue Entertainment, Barbican

Casanova, Kenneth Tindall/Northern Ballet, UK Tour

Giselle, Akram Khan/English National Ballet, UK Tour

Mayerling, Royal Ballet, Royal Opera House

Stepmother/Stepfather, Arthur Pita/HeadSpaceDance, UK Tour

The Red Shoes, Matthew Bourne/New Adventures, UK Tour

Outstanding Achievement in a New Opera Production

Don Giovanni, Opera Holland Park

Khovanshchina, Welsh National Opera, Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

L'Orfeo, Colston Hall, Bristol

Pelléas and Mélisande, Scottish Opera, Theatre Royal Glasgow

The Winter's Tale, English National Opera, London Coliseum

Turandot, Opera North, UK Tour

Best Long-running West End Show

Kinky Boots, Adelphi Theatre

Les Misérables, Queen's Theatre

Mamma Mia!, Novello Theatre

Matilda, Cambridge Theatre

The Phantom of the Opera, Her Majesty's Theatre

Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre

Best Long-running West End Show Performer (Female)

Alice Fearn, Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre

Carley Stenson, Les Misérables, Queen's Theatre

Celinde Schoenmaker, The Phantom of the Opera, Her Majesty's Theatre

Leanne Robinson, The Book of Mormon, Prince of Wales Theatre

Rakie Ayola, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Palace Theatre

Verity Rushworth, Kinky Boots, Adelphi Theatre

Best Long-running West End Show Performer (Male)

Ben Forster, The Phantom of the Opera, Her Majesty's Theatre

Killian Donnelly, Les Misérables, Queen's Theatre

KJ Hippensteel, The Book of Mormon, Prince of Wales Theatre

Matthew Croke, Aladdin, Prince Edward Theatre

Nick Afoa, The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre

Samuel Blenkin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Palace Theatre

Best Performance By An Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical

Caroline Deverill, Mamma Mia!, Novello Theatre

Christina Modestou, Rent, UK Tour

Jamie Birkett, The Play That Goes Wrong, Duchess Theatre

Jordan Fox, Kinky Boots, Adelphi Theatre

Marisha Wallace, Dreamgirls, Savoy Theatre

Shaq Taylor, Les Misérables, Queen's Theatre

