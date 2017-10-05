Wrong Region? Select yours here!
Shortlist Announced For The 2017 BroadwayWorld UK Awards; Voting Now Open!
Today, the shortlist is announced for the 2017 BroadwayWorld UK Awards, celebrating the best long-running West End productions and best new productions from around the country. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!
Voting is open until Friday, 8 December, with the winners announced soon afterwards.
2017 BroadwayWorld UK Awards Shortlist
Best Actor in a New Production of a Musical
Andrew Polec, Bat Out of Hell, London Coliseum
John McCrea, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Sheffield Crucible
John Partridge, La Cage Aux Folles, UK Tour
Jon Robyns, The Wedding Singer, UK Tour
Michael C. Hall, Lazarus, King's Cross Theatre
Robert Fairchild, An American in Paris, Dominion Theatre
Best Actor in a New Production of a Play
Andrew Scott, Hamlet, Almeida Theatre
Arinzé Kene, One Night in Miami..., Donmar Warehouse
Brendan Cowell, Life of Galileo, Young Vic
Conleth Hill, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Harold Pinter Theatre
Lucian Msamati, Amadeus, National Theatre
Nicholas Woodeson, Death of a Salesman, UK Tour
Best Actress in a New Production of a Musical
Amber Riley, Dreamgirls, Savoy Theatre
Carrie Hope Fletcher, The Addams Family, UK Tour
Christina Bennington, Bat Out of Hell, London Coliseum
Emma Hatton, Evita, Phoenix Theatre
Erin Doherty, Junkyard, Bristol Old Vic
Ria Jones, Sunset Boulevard, UK Tour
Best Actress in a New Production of a Play
Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, Wyndham's Theatre
Imelda Staunton, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Harold Pinter Theatre
Maxine Peake, A Streetcar Named Desire, Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester
Rona Morison, The Diary of a Teenage Girl, Southwark Playhouse
Shirley Henderson, Girl from the North Country, Old Vic
Tanya Moodie, Trouble in Mind, Ustinov Studio, Bath
Best Supporting Actor in a New Production of a Musical
Adam J. Bernard, Dreamgirls, Savoy Theatre
Cornell S. John, The Life, Southwark Playhouse
Dex Lee, The Wild Party, The Other Palace
Haydn Oakley, An American in Paris, Dominion Theatre
Layton Williams, Rent, UK Tour
Ray Quinn, The Wedding Singer, UK Tour
Best Supporting Actor in a New Production of a Play
Bertie Carvel, Ink, Almeida Theatre
Colm Meaney, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Apollo Theatre
JoNathan Cullen, Trouble in Mind, Ustinov Studio, Bath
David Haig, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, Old Vic
Niall Ashdown, Tristan & Yseult, Shakespeare's Globe
Philip Arditti, Oslo, National Theatre
Best Supporting Actress in a New Production of a Musical
Ibinabo Jack, Dreamgirls, Savoy Theatre
Jennifer Saayeng, Ragtime, Charing Cross Theatre
Josie Walker, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Sheffield Crucible
Lizzy Connolly, On the Town, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Sophia Anne Caruso, Lazarus, King's Cross Theatre
Tracie Bennett, Follies, National Theatre
Best Supporting Actress in a New Production of a Play
Juliet Stevenson, Hamlet, Almeida Theatre
Kate O'Flynn, The Glass Menagerie, Duke of York's Theatre
Katy Stephens, Othello, Bristol Tobacco Factory
Laura Carmichael, Apologia, Trafalgar Studios
Sheila Atim, Girl from the North Country, Old Vic
Tamsin Greig, Twelfth Night, National Theatre
Best Acting Ensemble in a New Production of a Play or Musical
Follies, National Theatre
Roman Tragedies, Barbican
School of Rock, New London Theatre
The Ferryman, Gielgud Theatre
The Hunting of the Snark, Vaudeville Theatre
Wonderland, UK Tour
Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Aletta Collins, Sweet Charity, Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester
Drew McOnie, On the Town, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Lee Proud, Rent, UK Tour
Randy Skinner, 42nd Street, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Rebecca Howell, She Loves Me, Menier Chocolate Factory
Tom Jackson Greaves, Fiddler on the Roof, Liverpool Everyman Theatre
Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Gary McCann, La Cage Aux Folles, UK Tour
Gregg Barnes, Dreamgirls, Savoy Theatre
Hannah Clark, Queen Anne, Theatre Royal Haymarket
Peter McKintosh, On the Town, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Roger Kirk, 42nd Street, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Vicki Mortimer, Follies, National Theatre
Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical
Casey Nicholaw, Dreamgirls, Savoy Theatre
Christopher Wheeldon, An American in Paris, Dominion Theatre
Daniel Evans, Fiddler on the Roof, Chichester Festival Theatre
Dominic Cooke, Follies, National Theatre
Jonathan Butterell, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Sheffield Crucible
Matthew Wright, She Loves Me, Menier Chocolate Factory
Best Direction of a New Production of a Play
Katie Mitchell, Anatomy of a Suicide, Royal Court
Maria Aberg, Doctor Faustus, Swan Theatre
Ned Bennett, An Octoroon, Orange Tree Theatre
Patrick Marber, Travesties, Apollo Theatre
Polly Findlay, Ghosts, HOME, Manchester
Sam Mendes, The Ferryman, Gielgud Theatre
Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
David Hershey, Fiddler on the Roof, Chichester Festival Theatre
Jackie Shemesh, Mary Stuart, Almeida Theatre
Mark Henderson, Girl from the North Country, Old Vic
Natasha Katz, An American in Paris, Dominion Theatre
Oliver Fenwick, Right Now, Ustinov Studio, Bath
Paule Constable, Angels in America, National Theatre
Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Adam Cork, Travesties, Apollo Theatre
Ben and Max Ringham, Pygmalion, West Yorkshire Playhouse
Gareth Owen, Bat Out of Hell, London Coliseum
Pete Malkin, The Kid Stays in the Picture, Royal Court
Tom Gibbons, The Red Barn, National Theatre
Tony Gayle, Lazarus, King's Cross Theatre
Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Alex Lowde, Pygmalion, West Yorkshire Playhouse
Bob Crowley, An American in Paris, Dominion Theatre
Bunny Christie, Ink, Almeida Theatre
Frankie Bradshaw, Orca, Southwark Playhouse
Jan Versweyveld, Lazarus, King's Cross Theatre
Jenny Melville and Lysander Ashton, City of Glass, Lyric Hammersmith
Best New Production of a Play
Angels in America, National Theatre
Donmar Shakespeare Trilogy, King's Cross Theatre
Late Company, Finborough Theatre
Oil, Almeida Theatre
The Children, Royal Court
The Ferryman, Gielgud Theatre
Best New Production of a Musical
42nd Street, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
An American in Paris, Dominion Theatre
Bat Out of Hell, London Coliseum
Caroline, or Change, Chichester Festival Theatre
Dreamgirls, Savoy Theatre
Follies, National Theatre
Best New Regional or Touring Production
North by Northwest, Theatre Royal, Bath
Rent, UK Tour
Miss Saigon, UK Tour
Tommy, UK Tour
The Addams Family, UK Tour
The Grinning Man, Bristol Old Vic
Outstanding Achievement in a New Dance Production
Blak Whyte Gray, Boy Blue Entertainment, Barbican
Casanova, Kenneth Tindall/Northern Ballet, UK Tour
Giselle, Akram Khan/English National Ballet, UK Tour
Mayerling, Royal Ballet, Royal Opera House
Stepmother/Stepfather, Arthur Pita/HeadSpaceDance, UK Tour
The Red Shoes, Matthew Bourne/New Adventures, UK Tour
Outstanding Achievement in a New Opera Production
Don Giovanni, Opera Holland Park
Khovanshchina, Welsh National Opera, Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff
L'Orfeo, Colston Hall, Bristol
Pelléas and Mélisande, Scottish Opera, Theatre Royal Glasgow
The Winter's Tale, English National Opera, London Coliseum
Turandot, Opera North, UK Tour
Best Long-running West End Show
Kinky Boots, Adelphi Theatre
Les Misérables, Queen's Theatre
Mamma Mia!, Novello Theatre
Matilda, Cambridge Theatre
The Phantom of the Opera, Her Majesty's Theatre
Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre
Best Long-running West End Show Performer (Female)
Alice Fearn, Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre
Carley Stenson, Les Misérables, Queen's Theatre
Celinde Schoenmaker, The Phantom of the Opera, Her Majesty's Theatre
Leanne Robinson, The Book of Mormon, Prince of Wales Theatre
Rakie Ayola, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Palace Theatre
Verity Rushworth, Kinky Boots, Adelphi Theatre
Best Long-running West End Show Performer (Male)
Ben Forster, The Phantom of the Opera, Her Majesty's Theatre
Killian Donnelly, Les Misérables, Queen's Theatre
KJ Hippensteel, The Book of Mormon, Prince of Wales Theatre
Matthew Croke, Aladdin, Prince Edward Theatre
Nick Afoa, The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre
Samuel Blenkin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Palace Theatre
Best Performance By An Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical
Caroline Deverill, Mamma Mia!, Novello Theatre
Christina Modestou, Rent, UK Tour
Jamie Birkett, The Play That Goes Wrong, Duchess Theatre
Jordan Fox, Kinky Boots, Adelphi Theatre
Marisha Wallace, Dreamgirls, Savoy Theatre
Shaq Taylor, Les Misérables, Queen's Theatre
