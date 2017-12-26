WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD Articles

BWW Morning Brief December 26th, 2017: KENNEDY CENTER HONORS Airs on CBS, and More!

Dec. 26, 2017  

by BWW News Desk - December 25, 2017

Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, and ALADDIN stars Telly Leung and Arielle Jacobs are among the performers set to appear on DISNEY PARKS MAGICAL CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION on Monday, Dec. 25, from 10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. EST, 9:00-11:00 a.m. CST/MST/PST; airtimes vary, check listings, on The ABC Television Network and on the ABC app.. (more...)

by Alexa Criscitiello - December 25, 2017

In 1944, MGM debuted a new family classic for the ages. Centering on the Smith family of St. Louis, Missouri, the musical Meet Me in St. Louis follows a year in the life of the large, tight-knit clan as they navigate an auspicious year in the city's history. Going season by season, the film's focus is set on the Smith's eager anticipation the arrival of the World's Fair in their beloved hometown.. (more...)

by BWW Special - December 25, 2017

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you this weekly listing of Broadway shows and their show times for the Christmas week 2017.. (more...)

by Charles Busch - December 25, 2017

Deck the halls, trim the tree, and spin the dreidel. BroadwayWorld is continuing our tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a Twelve Days of Christmas countdown. This year we've invited the great Charles Busch to share his favorites holiday performances. Check back daily to get in the holiday spirit in time for December 25 and to find out what else made his list!. (more...)

by Little Known Facts w/ Ilana Levine - December 25, 2017

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway alum Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her new show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, 'Podcast Verite,' is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-The 5th ANNUAL UG!MAS COMEDY SHOW SPECTACULAR comes to The Soho Playhouse tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our exclusive video from the Broadway Sessions All Star Holiday Show!

Set Your DVR... CBS airs the 40th Annual Kennedy Center Honors tonight!

What we're geeking out over: The holidays may be over, but it's not too late to read about what some of your favorite Broadway characters may have asked for for Christmas!

What we're watching: Brooke Moriber performed the National Anthem at Madison Square Garden recently for a Knicks vs. Miami Heat game. Check out the video below!

Social Butterfly: Once On This Island recently received visits from some of our favorite celebrities and Broadway stars, including Tina Fey, Brian d'Arcy James, and more! Check out the photos here!

