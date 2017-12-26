BWW Morning Brief December 26th, 2017: KENNEDY CENTER HONORS Airs on CBS, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - December 25, 2017

Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, and ALADDIN stars Telly Leung and Arielle Jacobs are among the performers set to appear on DISNEY PARKS MAGICAL CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION on Monday, Dec. 25, from 10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. EST, 9:00-11:00 a.m. CST/MST/PST; airtimes vary, check listings, on The ABC Television Network and on the ABC app.. (more...)

2) Anatomy of A Showtune: Hugh Martin and Ralph Blaine's 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'

by Alexa Criscitiello - December 25, 2017

In 1944, MGM debuted a new family classic for the ages. Centering on the Smith family of St. Louis, Missouri, the musical Meet Me in St. Louis follows a year in the life of the large, tight-knit clan as they navigate an auspicious year in the city's history. Going season by season, the film's focus is set on the Smith's eager anticipation the arrival of the World's Fair in their beloved hometown.. (more...)

3) What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Week Edition!

by BWW Special - December 25, 2017

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you this weekly listing of Broadway shows and their show times for the Christmas week 2017.. (more...)

4) 12 Days of Christmas with Charles Busch: Day 12- Nat King Cole Rounds Out the List!

by Charles Busch - December 25, 2017

Deck the halls, trim the tree, and spin the dreidel. BroadwayWorld is continuing our tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a Twelve Days of Christmas countdown. This year we've invited the great Charles Busch to share his favorites holiday performances. Check back daily to get in the holiday spirit in time for December 25 and to find out what else made his list!. (more...)

5) Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine Goes Home for the Holidays

by Little Known Facts w/ Ilana Levine - December 25, 2017

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway alum Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her new show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, 'Podcast Verite,' is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.. (more...)

