Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine Goes Home for the Holidays

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway alum Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her new show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

In this collection of conversations llana's guests share never before told stories from their past. Listen as Laura Linney, Molly Ringwald, Griffin Dunne, Anthony Rapp, Kathryn Erbe, Dominic Fumusa, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Chenoweth and Matthew Broderick reveal moments that will both entertain and astonish.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Related Articles