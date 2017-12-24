VIDEO: Brooke Moriber Sings The National Anthem at MSG

On November 29th, Brooke Moriber sang the National Anthem at Madison Square Garden for the Knicks vs Miami Heat. Check out the video below!

A native New Yorker, Moriber has been critically acclaimed for her "clarion voice" by the Associated Press and songs that are "destined for high rotation". Her distinctive sound ranges in influences from Linda Ronstadt to Amy Lee.

Brooke's unique career started on the Broadway stage where she earned a reputation for her powerhouse vocals and has received special mention by the New York Times for her acting abilities.

Since the age of fifteen, Brooke has been writing and licensing her own original pop/country/rock music to network television and several soundtracks. Brooke's remarkable ability to juggle her career as a recording artist and an actor has found her sharing the stage and screen with such performers as The Gin Blossoms, Cindy Lauper, Alan Cumming, Lily Taylor and Kristin Johnston.

The brand new video adds yet another stunning visual component to Moriber's already outstanding musical talent and is sure to be a favorite among her fans.

To Check Out Brooke's Latest Album "Here and Gone" via Spotify, Go To: http://spoti.fi/2tJ6Z6H

To Purchase "Here and Gone" via iTunes, Visit: http://apple.co/2sQJg1l

For More Information on Brooke, Go To:

www.BrookeMoriber.com

Check Out Brooke Moriber on Spotify HERE

Facebook.com/BrookeMoriber

Twitter.com/BrookeMoriber

Instagram.com/BrookeMoriber

