We Need A Little Christmas Now! The Perfect Holiday Gifts for Your Favorite Broadway Characters

It's Christmas on Broadway and to celebrate we've decided to do some metaphorical gifting to all of our favorite Broadway characters.

The holiday season is a time to give back, and so, for all of their hard work keeping us enthralled and entertained all year long, we've thought up some perfect holiday treats for the heroes and heroines of Broadway!

Take a peek below to see our best gift ideas for Broadway's most beloved characters. Naughty or nice, they've earned just rewards for making each season on Broadway a joyous one!

Merry Christmas from BroadwayWorld!

For everyone's favorite opera house haunt, the Phantom, a little skincare would go a long way. Notwithstanding the fact that the half-mask is so last season, his facial affliction is nothing a little Clinique couldn't take care of.

For Broadway's scrappiest orphan princess, Anastasia, a gift certificate to Ancestry.com. Because the internet has made home, love, and family a great deal easier to locate. No passport necessary!

Evan Hansen might have avoided that whole Connor debacle if he'd had the self-esteem and social skills to navigate the rough terrain of high school. Hindsight is always 20/20, so for Evan we have a lovely Groupon for the best discount life coach money can buy.

We all know that Alexander Hamilton was a gifted and prolific writer. We also know that he did it all by hand. Imagine what he could've done with a MacBook Pro. This year for the ten-dollar-founding-father we have a lovely new laptop, perfect for drafting legislation, designing life destroying pamphlets, and sending passive aggressive correspondence to political rivals.

For everyone's favorite neighborhood gang, an Italian holiday staple, the Panettone. A European spin on the fruitcake, this bread-cake concoction makes an appearance at any self-respecting Italian Christmas gathering. Buon Natale, Belmont Avenue!

For Oz's most devoted animal rights activist, the gift that keeps on giving: a donation in her name to the World Wildlife Fund. Elphie wants to save the animals and we are here for it.

A shirt. Not really much else to say here. His pecs are on point, but desert nights tend to get chilly. Aladdin is bringing sleeves back to Agrabah this holiday season.

For our favorite Jellicles, the ultimate in feline fun: a high-powered laser pointer. They may be highly intelligent creatures, but no kitty can resist the siren song of the mysterious red dot. This gift should keep them busy between shows on the long holiday weekend, before they curl up and sleep in heaviside peace. Meowy Christmas!





Related Articles