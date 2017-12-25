BWW TV Exclusive: A Very, Merry, All-Star Christmas at Broadway Sessions!

HAPPY HOLIDAYS from all of us at Broadway Sessions! We recently celebrated the season with our annual All Star Holiday Show. Broadway Sessions guests returned to share their favorite holiday tunes. Enjoy these highlights from The Book of Mormon's Bud Weber, Kinky Boots' DeLaney Westfall, Hamilton's Erin Clemons, Spongebob's Jai'len Josey, Aladdin's Juwan Crawley and Deonte L. Warren, Bandstand's Mary Callanan, Wicked's Emma Hunton, Hairspray's Michelle Dowdy and Sessions team members Michael Kirk Lane and Joseph Barry Strickland and our amazingly talented "Rising Star" Jordan Grizzard. And of course our signature 12 Days of Christmas, albeit a particularly dirty rendition this year. We wish the very best of the holidays and a very happy New Year!

Broadway Sessions will return on Thursday January 25th.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySessions.net. You can follow BROADWAY SESSIONS on Twitter and Instagram, @bwaysessions.

