Wake Up With BWW 11/24: Read All of the Reviews For CLYDE'S, and More!

Last night's Clyde's opened officially on Broadway! Check out the reviews in our roundup below, and stay tuned for more coverage from the big night later today!

Plus, get a first look at Disney Princess: The Concert, watch Joshua Henry and Ciara Renee rehearse for Waitress, check out the nominees for this year's musical theatre Grammy Award, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Clyde's is Now Open!

​Second Stage Theater's production of Lynn Nottage's new play CLYDE'S opened last night, Tuesday November 23, 2021, at Second Stage's Broadway home, the Hayes Theater.

The production features three-time Emmy Award-winner Uzo Aduba (In Treatment, Orange is the New Black), two-time Emmy Award-winner Ron Cephas Jones (This is Us, Truth Be Told, Between Riverside and Crazy), Edmund Donovan (Greater Clements), Reza Salazar (Sweat), and Kara Young (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven). Directed by Kate Whoriskey, CLYDE'S began previews on November 3, 2021.

Review Roundup: CLYDE'S Opens On Broadway- See What the Critics Are Saying!

A Complete Guide to Every Broadway Cameo in TICK, TICK...BOOM!

Although Lin-Manuel Miranda's film adaption of tick, tick...BOOM! already features an all-star cast including Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens, Joshua Henry, and more, the film features an endless amount of cameos that would keep any musical theatre fan excited. Check out our complete guide to every musical theatre cameo in tick, tick...BOOM!. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Andrew Garfield & Vanessa Hudgens Perform 'Therapy' in TICK, TICK...BOOM!

tick, tick...BOOM! is an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. Watch Vanessa Hudgens and Andrew Garfield perform 'Therapy' in a new clip from the film! The film also stars Joshua Henry, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, MJ Rodriguez, and more.. (more...)

VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Audience Members Surprised With $200 Gift Card

Audience members at the November 20 matinee of Come From Away received a special surprise when they arrived for what they thought was just a normal performance. They were greeted with tote bags at each of their seats, containing an envelope, asking them to hold on opening it until a special announcement was made.. (more...)

VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Talks Possible WICKED Movie Cameo on THE TONIGHT SHOW

During an appearnace on The Tonight Show, Kristin Chenoweth commented on the recent news that Ariana Grande would be playing Glinda in the new film adaption of Wicked. When asked about the possibility of making a cameo in the film, Chenoweth shared her idea of how she and original Elphaba Idina Menzel should make an appearance in the film.. (more...)

Voting Opens For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards worldwide! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.. (more...)

VIDEO: First Look at DISNEY PRINCESS: THE CONCERT Ahead of Spring 2022 Tour

Disney Princess - The Concert, had released a first look at the show from its world premiere in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ahead of the spring 2022 leg of its tour.. (more...)

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, CINDERELLA & More Nominated for GRAMMY AWARDS

The nominations for the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album are out! The awards honored six musicals, including Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, Girl From the North Country, the Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots, and Les Miserables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording).. (more...)

WEST SIDE STORY Film to be Featured in Special 20/20 Episode

"Something's Coming: West Side Story" includes interviews with Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, and Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, Chita Rivera, Stephen Sondheim, Tony Kushner, Cindy Tolan, and the Puerto Rican historians that consulted on the film. Plus, watch a clip of Rita Moreno discussing the advice she gave to Ariana DeBose in a new clip!. (more...)

VIDEO: Joshua Henry and Ciara Renée Rehearse 'Bad Idea' Harmonies Ahead of WAITRESS Bow

The duo, who will soon step into the roles of Jenna and Dr. Pomatter respectively, shared a video of them singing the beautiful duet 'Bad Idea,' which happens at the end of act one between their characters. Joshua Henry will join Ciara Renée, who begins her run as Jenna on Thursday, November 25.. (more...)

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade returns this year for its traditional in-person celebration, following last year's made-for-TV edition due to COVID-19. BroadwayWorld was there for the first day of rehearsals for the big day, and you can check out the photos here!. (more...)

