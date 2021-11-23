Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

pixeltracker

The parade returns to its traditional in-person event this Thursday, November 25.

Nov. 23, 2021  

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade returns this year for its traditional in-person celebration, following last year's made-for-TV edition due to COVID-19. BroadwayWorld was there for the first day of rehearsals for the big day, and you can check out the photos below!

Joining the festivities for 2021 will be aespa, Jimmie Allen, Jon Batiste, Blue's Clues & You! host Josh Dela Cruz and the former hosts of Blue's Clues Steve Burns and Donovan Patton, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Foreigner, the cast of Peacock's Girls5eva (Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps), Andy Grammer, Mickey Guyton, Chris Lane, Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier, the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, Nelly, Kim Petras, Kelly Rowland, Rob Thomas, Carrie Underwood, Tai Verdes, Zoe Wees, and Tauren Wells; with an extra special appearance by the one-and-only Santa Claus.

Broadway's best shows will also perform including SIX, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and one of Broadway's longest running hits, Wicked; along with a sneak preview of NBC's Annie Live! In addition, the show-stopping Radio City Rockettes will bring their signature magic to Herald Square.

The CBS Broadcast will feature performances from the casts of Waitress and Chicago.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Cast of Wicked

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Ginna Claire Mason and Jennifer Dinoia

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Ginna Claire Mason and Jennifer Dinoia

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Cast of Wicked

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Ginna Claire Mason and Jennifer Dinoia and The Cast of Wicked

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Ginna Claire Mason and Jennifer Dinoia

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Jennifer Dinoia

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Ginna Claire Mason and Jennifer Dinoia

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Ginna Claire Mason

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Ginna Claire Mason and Jennifer Dinoia

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Ginna Claire Mason and Jennifer Dinoia and The Cast of Wicked

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Aespa

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Aespa

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Aespa

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Ballet Hispanico's School of Dance

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Ballet Hispanico's School of Dance

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Spirit of America Cheer

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Spirit of America Cheer

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Spirit of America Cheer

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Singing Christmas Tree Dancers

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Singing Christmas Tree Dancers

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Barbershop Quartet

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Barbershop Quarter

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
St. John's Dance Team

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Tai Verdes

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Tai Verdes

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Girls5eva- Paula Pell

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Girls5eva- Paula Pell, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles and Busy Philipps

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Paula Pell, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles and Busy Philipps

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Busy Philipps

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Paula Pell, Busy Philipps, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Sara Bareilles

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Renee Elise Goldsberry and Sara Bareilles

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Sara Bareilles

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Spirit of America Dance

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Spirit of America Dance

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Tip Toe

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Samantha Pauly

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly, Adrianna Hicks, Courtney Mack, Brittney Mack and Anna Uzele

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Abby Mueller

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Brittney Mack

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Anna Uzele

Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Abby Mueller, Courtney Mack, Samantha Pauly, Brittney Mack, Adrianna Hicks and Anna Uzele


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee

From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy