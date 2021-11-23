Photos: Cast of WICKED, SIX, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The parade returns to its traditional in-person event this Thursday, November 25.
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade returns this year for its traditional in-person celebration, following last year's made-for-TV edition due to COVID-19. BroadwayWorld was there for the first day of rehearsals for the big day, and you can check out the photos below!
Joining the festivities for 2021 will be aespa, Jimmie Allen, Jon Batiste, Blue's Clues & You! host Josh Dela Cruz and the former hosts of Blue's Clues Steve Burns and Donovan Patton, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Foreigner, the cast of Peacock's Girls5eva (Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps), Andy Grammer, Mickey Guyton, Chris Lane, Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier, the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, Nelly, Kim Petras, Kelly Rowland, Rob Thomas, Carrie Underwood, Tai Verdes, Zoe Wees, and Tauren Wells; with an extra special appearance by the one-and-only Santa Claus.
Broadway's best shows will also perform including SIX, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and one of Broadway's longest running hits, Wicked; along with a sneak preview of NBC's Annie Live! In addition, the show-stopping Radio City Rockettes will bring their signature magic to Herald Square.
The CBS Broadcast will feature performances from the casts of Waitress and Chicago.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Cast of Wicked
Ginna Claire Mason and Jennifer Dinoia
Ginna Claire Mason and Jennifer Dinoia
The Cast of Wicked
Ginna Claire Mason and Jennifer Dinoia and The Cast of Wicked
Ginna Claire Mason and Jennifer Dinoia
Jennifer Dinoia
Ginna Claire Mason and Jennifer Dinoia
Ginna Claire Mason and Jennifer Dinoia
Ginna Claire Mason and Jennifer Dinoia and The Cast of Wicked
Aespa
Aespa
Aespa
Ballet Hispanico's School of Dance
Ballet Hispanico's School of Dance
Spirit of America Cheer
Spirit of America Cheer
Spirit of America Cheer
The Singing Christmas Tree Dancers
The Singing Christmas Tree Dancers
Barbershop Quartet
Barbershop Quarter
St. John's Dance Team
Tai Verdes
Tai Verdes
Girls5eva- Paula Pell
Girls5eva- Paula Pell, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles and Busy Philipps
Paula Pell, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles and Busy Philipps
Paula Pell, Busy Philipps, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Sara Bareilles
Renee Elise Goldsberry and Sara Bareilles
Spirit of America Dance
Spirit of America Dance
Tip Toe
Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly, Adrianna Hicks, Courtney Mack, Brittney Mack and Anna Uzele
Brittney Mack
Abby Mueller, Courtney Mack, Samantha Pauly, Brittney Mack, Adrianna Hicks and Anna Uzele