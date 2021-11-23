A Complete Guide to Every Broadway Cameo in TICK, TICK...BOOM!

This past weekend, Lin-Manuel Miranda's film adaption of tick, tick...BOOM! burst onto our screens. The film features an all-star cast including Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens, Joshua Henry, Robin de Jesus, and more. However, throughout the film, fans were treated to an endless amount of cameos that would keep any musical theatre fan starstruck.

Check out our full guide to every musical theatre cameo in tick, tick...BOOM! below!

"tick, tick...BOOM!" is an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of "Rent."

Andrew Garfield plays Jon, a young theater composer who's waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he's due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Shipp), who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael (Robin de Jesús), who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?

Moondance Diner

During one of the first scenes in the film, Roger Bart (The Producers) and James C. Nicola, who was the artistic director of the New York Theater Workshop at the time that the film takes place, were seen dining the background. (Time Stamp: 00:05:26)

"No More"

During "No More", Robin de Jesús and Andrew Garfield are catapulted into a dream-like sequence in the new apartment building that de Jesús' character, Michael, is moving into. (Time Stamp: 00:22:20)

Luis Miranda, Jr. (Lin-Manuel Miranda's father)

JellyD (Freestyle Love Supreme)

Shockwave (Freestyle Love Supreme)

Writers Workshop

As Jonathan Larson premiered his work in a writing workshop for the first time, he was star struck to have Stephen Sondheim, played here by Bradley Whitford, in the audience. However, the rest of the crowd was filled with an impressive lineup of musical theatre theatre writers. (Time Stamp: 0:27:05)

Marc Shaiman (Hairspray)

Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home)

Alex Lacaimore (Hamilton)

Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County)

Stephen Schwartz (Wicked)

Georgia Stitt (13)

Stephen Trask (Hedwig and the Angry Inch)

Dave Malloy (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812)

Chad Beguelin (The Prom)

Joe Iconis (Be More Chill)

Tom Kitt (Next to Normal)

Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen)

Matthew Sklar (The Prom)

Helen Park (KPOP)

Shaina Taub (Old Hats)

Amanda Green (High Fidelity)

Jaime Lozano (The Yellow Brick Road)

Grace McLean (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812)

Eli Bolin (John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch)

Quiara Alegria Hudes (In the Heights)

Matthew McCollum (The Ballad of Bridgewater)

Eisa Davis (Passing Strange)

Nick Blaemire (tick, tick...BOOM! Off-Broadway Revival)

"Sunday"

One of the highlights of the film come during the Sunday sequence, in which Larson is serving Sunday brunch at the dinner he works at. The number features a stacked presentation of musical theatre icons. (Time Stamp: 00:40:25)

Howard McGillan (The Phantom of the Opera)

Chuck Cooper (The Life)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Joey Grey (Cabaret)

André de Shields (Hadestown)

Brian Stokes Mitchell (Ragtime)

Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)

Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)

Phylicia Rashad (Into the Woods)

Beth Malone (Fun Home)

Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago)

Chita Rivera (Chicago)

Bernadette Peters (Sunday in the Park with George)

Adam Pascal (Rent)

Daphne Rubin Vega (Rent)

Wilson Jermaine Heredia (Rent)

Workshop Cast

Once Larson is finally granted with a workshop for his musical, Superbia, the workshop cast includes a number of musical theatre alums. (Time Stamp: 00:46:42)

Joel Perez (Fun Home)

Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls)

Kenita Miller (Once on this Island)

Janet Dacal (In the Heights)

Focus Group

As Larson scrambles to make money to fund his workshop, he agrees to participate in a focus group. (Time Stamp: 01:01:53)

Laura Benanti (My Fair Lady)

Micaela Diamond (The Cher Show)

Utkarsh Ambudkar (Freestyle Love Supreme)

Danielle Ferland (Into the Woods)

"Superbia" Audience

While audiences roll in for Larson's first presentation of Superbia, his parents are played by two Broadway favorites. (Time Stamp: 01:16:50)

Danny Burstein (Moulin Rouge!)

Judy Kuhn (Fun Home)

Voicemail

Although Bradley Whitford, plays the legendary Stephen Sondheim throughout the film, Sonheim's actual voice can be heard at the end of the film. In the scene, Larson receives a voicemail from Sondheim telling him that he enjoyed the "Superbia" workshop. Miranda revealed to Entertainment Weekly that Whitford had initially recorded the voicemail message for the scene, but Sondheim didn't feel like the language was correct and offered to re-write the dialogue. Since Whitford had already wrapped on production for the film, Sondheim himself recorded the final voicemail message to Larson. (Time Stamp: 01:40:27)

"Louder Than Words"

During the final number, the camera pans to the audience as Garfield, Hudgens, and Henry sing "Louder Than Words". While the audience is filled with members who previously made cameos throughout the film, new faces can also be spotted. (Time Stamp: 01:45:17)

Scott Schwartz (tick, tick...BOOM! Original Off-Broadway Director)

Christopher Jackson (Hamilton)

Jelani Aladdin (Frozen)

End Credits

Throughout the end credits of the film, real footage of Jonathan Larson performing is played. (01:50:26)