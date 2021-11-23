VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Audience Members Surprised With $200 Gift Card

Audience members at the November 20 matinee of Come From Away received a special surprise when they arrived for what they thought was just a normal performance. They were greeted with tote bags at each of their seats, containing an envelope, asking them to hold on opening it until a special announcement was made.

Prior to the performance, a cast member took the stage and told the audience members to open the envelopes. What they were greeted with was a $200 gift card from an "anonymous donor", who was later revealed to be Ally Bank. The bank's goal was to cover the cost of the attendees' trip to Broadway, as part of a citywide campaign.

Stop the world & check out this sweet surprise! Today was #totallycovered for all those who come from away and joined us at the matinee at the Schoenfeld Theatre! pic.twitter.com/fEuI2MYIu3 - Come From Away (@wecomefromaway) November 20, 2021

The cast of Come From Away features De'lon Grant; Joel Hatch; Caesar Samayoa; James Seol; Q. Smith; Pearl Sun; Olivier Award nominee Rachel Tucker; Astrid Van Wieren; Emily Walton; Jim Walton; Sharon Wheatley; Paul Whitty; Josh Breckenridge; John Jellison; Tony LePage; Monette McKay; Happy McPartlin and Julie Reiber.

COME FROM AWAY began performances on February 18, 2017, and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017, at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), where the show continued to play to standing- room-only audiences until it was forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 12, 2020, the evening of its third anniversary on Broadway. On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, Come From Away returned to Broadway.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On September 11, 2001, the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.