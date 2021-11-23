Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Voting Opens For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide

Voting is open through December 31st!

Nov. 23, 2021  

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards worldwide! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

United States

AnchorageArkansas
AtlantaAustin
BaltimoreBerkshires
BirminghamBoise
Boston

Central New York

Central Pennsylvania

Central Virginia

CharlotteChicago
CincinnatiCleveland
ColumbusConnecticut
DallasDayton
DelawareDenver
Des MoinesDetroit
Fort Wayne

Ft. Myers/Naples

HawaiiHouston
IndianapolisKansas City
Las VegasLong Island
Los AngelesLouisville
MadisonMaine
Miami

Milwaukee, WI

Minneapolis / St. PaulNashville
New JerseyNew Orleans
OklahomaOrlando
Palm SpringsPhiladelphia
PhoenixPittsburgh
PortlandRaleigh
Rhode Island

Rockland / Westchester

Sacramento

Salt Lake City

San AntonioSan Diego
San Francisco

Santa Barbara

SarasotaSeattle
Sioux FallsSouth Bend
South CarolinaSt. Louis
TallahasseeTampa
Washington, DCWest Virginia

International

Australia - SydneyAustria
CalgaryMontreal
PhilippinesSouth Africa
Vancouver


