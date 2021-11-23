VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Talks Possible WICKED Movie Cameo on THE TONIGHT SHOW

During an appearnace on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night, Kristin Chenoweth commented on the recent news that Ariana Grande would be playing Glinda in the new film adaption of Wicked.

When asked about the possibility of making a cameo in the film, Chenoweth shared her idea of how she and original Elphaba Idina Menzel should make an appearance in the film.

"I just thought it would be really cool if the camera panned by and Idina and I were just there and you just saw me go [whisper into Idina's ear]," referencing the musical's iconic original poster.

Watch the full interview below!

Chenoweth was nominated for a Tony award for originating the role of Glinda in Wicked in 2003. In 1999, she won a Tony Award for You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown. She has also been seen on Broadway in On The Twentieth Century, Promises, Promises, The Apple Tree, and Steel Pier.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Cythia Erivo will join Grande as Elphaba in the film adaptation of Wicked. The feature is being produced by Marc Platt Productions and will feature a screenplay by musical creators Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda.

Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships. From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked tells the story of Oz that you've never heard.