WEST SIDE STORY Film to be Featured in Special 20/20 Episode

ABC News presents a one-hour primetime event that goes behind-the-scenes of the upcoming film adaptation of "West Side Story" and features a new interview with director Steven Spielberg.

Spielberg reflects on his fascination with the "West Side Story" original Broadway cast recording growing up and how it helped inspire his filmmaking career, his hesitancy to make a musical until now, the relevance of the movie's themes in today's world, and how he's adapting the iconic musical for the next generation.

"Something's Coming: West Side Story" includes interviews with Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, and Ariana DeBose, stars of the upcoming film; Rita Moreno, who opens up about her Oscar-winning role as Anita in the 1961 version and her role in the new film written especially for her; Chita Rivera, who first played the role of Anita on Broadway; Stephen Sondheim, legendary lyricist who wrote the lyrics for the original Broadway musical; Tony-award winning Tony Kushner, who wrote the screenplay; Cindy Tolan, the film's casting director on selecting rising stars for the iconic roles; and Puerto Rican historians that consulted on the film.

"Something's Coming: West Side Story - A Special Edition of 20/20" airs Sunday, Dec. 5 (7:00 - 8:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

Watch Rita Moreno reveal the advice she gave to Ariana DeBose in a new preview from the special here:

Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner, "West Side Story" tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Rachel Zegler (María); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); Ana Isabelle (Rosalía); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Brian d'Arcy James (Officer Krupke); and Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works). Moreno - one of only three artists to be honored with Academy®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Tony® and Peabody Awards - also serves as one of the film's executive producers.

The film is an adaptation of the 1957 musical with an iconic score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents. The film is being directed by the legendary Stephen Spielberg with Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner penning the film's screenplay.