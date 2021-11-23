VIDEO: Joshua Henry and Ciara Renée Rehearse 'Bad Idea' Harmonies Ahead of WAITRESS Bow

Ciara Renée and Joshua Henry, the upcoming stars of Waitress, are in the rehearsal room and giving fans a sneak peek at their amazing harmonies!

The duo, who will soon step into the roles of Jenna and Dr. Pomatter respectively, shared a video of them singing the beautiful duet 'Bad Idea,' which happens at the end of act one between their characters.

Watch the video below!

Joshua Henry will join Ciara Renée, who begins her run as Jenna on Thursday, November 25.

This limited engagement of Waitress ends on January 9, 2022 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street, NYC).

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself. Through the support of her fellow Waitresses and an unexpected romance Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well baked pie.