BWW Invite: Get Up Close with NETWORK Star Tony Goldwyn Next Week

SAG-AFTRA Foundation and BroadwayWorld have partnered for a filmed Conversations Q&A series to recognize and celebrate the vibrant theatre community in New York City and the actors who aspire to have a career on the stage and screen.

On Tuesday, December 11 (2:00pm) join us at the Robin Williams Center (247 West 54th Street) for a Career Conversations Q&A with star of Network, Tony Goldwyn, moderated by Broadway World's Richard Ridge of "Backstage with Richard Ridge!"



Actor, director, producer Tony Goldwyn is currently starring on Broadway in Ivo van Hove's highly anticipated production of "Network" with Bryan Cranston and Tatiana Maslany. He's also wrapped production on the Netflix series, "Chambers," starring with Uma Thurman, due in spring, 2019. Recently he concluded his role as 'President Fitzgerald Grant' in Shonda Rhimes' remarkable series "Scandal" after its seven season run.



Goldwyn continues to juggle multiple projects both behind and in front of the camera. Previously he appeared in the feature film "Mark Felt - The Man Who Brought Down the White House" as part of an all-star cast including Liam Neeson and Diane Lane. He also starred with Sharon Stone in the indie rom-com "All I Wish." Additionally, Goldwyn starred in MGM's release, "The Belko Experiment," written and produced by James Gunn. Previously, he co-created and executive produced the series titled "The Divide" for AMC Studios. Goldwyn directed the two hour pilot while partner Richard LaGravenese wrote the episodes. He also took on the controversial figure Warren Jeffs, starring in the Lifetime movie, "Outlaw Prophet: Warren Jeffs" and appeared in the hit features "Divergent" and "Insurgent" based on the YA novels by Veronica Roth.

