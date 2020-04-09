BWW Flashback: Watch John Legend, Sara Bareilles & Brandon Victor Dixon Get Ready for JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in 2018

Everything's alright, because we've got the buzz on what's a-happenin' this weekend, and it's Jesus Christ Superstar.

First, Andrew Lloyd Webber continues his The Shows Must Go On series with Jesus Christ Superstar Live Stage Show starring Tim Minchin, Mel C and Chris Moyles, airing this Friday (2pm EST) for 48 hours only. Then on Sunday, April 12 (7pm EST), NBC will present Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert starring John Legend and Sara Bareilles.

Jesus Christ Superstar was originally conceived as a concept album that hit #1 on the Billboard charts, and eventually made its way to the stage in 1971. It is based on the final week of Jesus' life. The 1971 musical opened at the Mark Hellinger Theatre on Broadway and starred Jeff Fenholt as Jesus and Ben Vereen as Judas. It was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical for Vereen. Lloyd Webber won a Drama Desk Award for Most Promising Composer.

Below, we're counting down to the Jesus-filled weekend with a flashback to NBC's press day, at which Legend, Bareilles and more told us all about why they couldn't wait to perform their iconic roles!





